SANTA ROSE BEACH — Snowbirds are set to begin their flock to the Gulf Coast.

With the holiday season in full swing, the Walton County Snowbirds will soon host the first of six registration meetings at Faith Assembly Christian Church on South Geronimo Street.

According to Bruce Blendell, a former president of the group, the gatherings will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, Jan. 3, Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20 and Feb. 3. He added that annual registration is $10.

“It gives the snowbirds something to do and we enjoy it a lot,” Blendell said.

Different groups within the organization will also be present for guests to learn more information and sign up, he said.

They range from a variety of categories including golf, biking, crafts, creative writing, exercise, music, tennis, pickle ball and water aerobics.

Blendell added that enrollment fees for the individual groups vary, but that most are free to Walton County Snowbirds.

“The club is led by its members, financed by its members and is for the recreational, social, fellowship, travel and enjoyment of all who participate,” he said.