Sinfonia Gulf Coast Season

Sinfonia's festive holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 features singer/actor of stage and screen Matthew Morrison, who performs cherished and festive holiday medleys, plus many of the songs that he has performed throughout his career. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person. Purchase tickets at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

Feb. 1: The second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be at 7:30 p.m. at Village Baptist Church and features 2017 Bronze Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and two icons of Russian orchestral music, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

May 16: The main season will come to a cinematic finale at the Emerald Coast Convention Center with “Jurassic Park in Concert.” Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

ADSO Window Gallery Display

To provide a convenient Art Gallery for the Community, the Arts and Design Society presents month-long free exhibits in their studio windows, facing First Street, Fort Walton Beach. In December, the art on display features the acrylic paintings of award-winning Marie Chapman, who currently has a banner hanging on Main Street in downtown Destin, After a 30-year hiatus from her artwork, she has now come full circle in her retirement and has taken up art again with great success.

ADSO’S New Cookbook

“ADSO Much Flavor,” the Arts and Design Society’s new cookbook, is now available at the Arts and Design Center’s office in time for holiday gifting. Cost of the cookbook, which includes not only the artists’ favorite recipes, but also artwork from each of the recipe contributors, is $15, available either in hard copy or digitally on a flash drive. Recipes cover all categories, from appetizers to desserts, and the illustrations form a private gallery, making it a special gift or keepsake. ADSO’s Art Center is located at 17 First Street, SE, Fort Walton Beach. For more information, call 850-244-1271 during office hours, Tuesday-Friday, 12-4 p.m., or visit the Website at http://www.artsdesignsociety.org.

Topsail Talks

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park presents “Bears” by FWC on Dec. 20 and “Mosquitoes” by South Walton Mosquito Control Jan. 17.

Christ the King Concert Series

Enjoy an afternoon of chamber music featuring some of the best musicians in Northwest Florida during David Ott and Friends at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Christ the King, 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

• Feb. 16, Beethoven's 4th Symphony: This is a work of boundless energy and excitement with surges and restless underpinnings that mark the demanding piece

RECURRING EVENTS

Shard & Chardonnay

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Chardonnay while you create a ShardWorx masterpiece at 4:30 p.m. every Friday at The Shard Shop, 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway #114 in Destin and at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Fridays in Grayton Beach at 26 Logan Lane. You are welcome to bring your own beverage of choice.

Family Fun Fest

Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.