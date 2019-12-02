Holden Danjean, a 26-year-old Navarre resident, was charged with attempted robbery after the clerk showed the deputy a note that said "all I need is the timer on safe" and "you give false description."

DESTIN — A store clerk helped thwart a robbery early Monday by using her eyes to alert an Okaloosa County deputy that she was in trouble.

According to a news release and arrest report provided by the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Curtis Daniel entered the Circle K gas station at 701 Harbor Blvd. at about 3:38 a.m. to find Danjean at the store’s counter "writing something on a piece of paper."

The clerk "never took her eyes off of me while I was in the store because she was worried," Daniel wrote in the arrest report. "This was an obvious indicator of distress."

Danjean left the gas station shortly after the deputy entered and the clerk reported she thought he had attempted to rob her.

She turned the note over to the deputy and told him that Danjean had told her to throw it away before he’d left the store.

Daniel made contact with Danjean outside of the gas station and Danjean told him he had written the note in an attempt to conspire with the store clerk to rob the clerk’s boyfriend at another location.

The clerk told the deputy she "does not know Holden, does not have a boyfriend, and did not talk to Holden about robbing a boyfriend," the arrest report states.