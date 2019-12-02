Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who represents Northwest Florida in Congress, has inserted himself into Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s pending decision on filling the U.S. Senate seat being vacated at the end of the year by Georgia Republican Johnny Isakson. Gaetz favors Rep. Doug Collins, a northeast Georgia Republican, over Kemp’s reported pick, businesswoman Kelly Loeffler.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, has inserted himself into Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision on who to appoint to the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by longtime Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Isakson, who has been in the Senate since 2005 and previously held a House seat, is leaving the Senate effective Dec. 31 due to health challenges. Isakson is dealing with Parkinson’s disease as well as a recent fall and surgery to remove a cancerous growth from one of his kidneys. He will leave office with roughly three years of his current six-year term remaining.

According to reporting in The Hill, Trump favors Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, who represents a northeast Georgia district in Congress, for appointment to the Senate seat. Collins, a four-term congressman, is the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. Collins has been a vocal defender of the president in committee hearings dealing with the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Trump, and would be a reliable vote for acquittal of the president should a Senate trial be held.

Gaetz, who also serves on the House Judiciary Committee, rejected the suggestion that Collins might be a needed pro-Trump vote in the Senate, although he did say that Collins would be “a persuasive voice for the president.”

Gaetz noted that recent polling has shown a decline in support for impeaching the president. The RealClearPolitics average of various polls has shown a decline since Oct. 6, when 52.2 percent of Americans favored impeachment, to Nov. 28, when just 43.9 percent of Americans favored impeachment.

Gaetz also said that Collins’ familiarity with testimony already offered in the Judiciary Committee in connection with the House impeachment inquiry would make him “a capable advocate” for President Trump.

Kemp reportedly favors financial executive Kelly Loeffler, CEO of cryptocurrency venture company Bakkt, for the Senate appointment. An Associated Press report on Monday afternoon quoting an unnamed GOP consultant indicated that Kemp had, in fact, chosen Loeffler, but no official announcement had come from Kemp as of Monday afternoon.

According to reports from the past few days, Kemp’s choice is aimed at boosting suburban Georgia women’s support of Republicans.

That calculation, Gaetz said Monday prior to any official word on Kemp’s appointment decision, is “proof he (Kemp) is thinking Kemp first, not Trump first.”

Gaetz went on to call Kemp’s predicted move “a dumb strategy.”

Kemp and Loeffler met with Trump recently at the White House to discuss the Senate vacancy. Reporting from various sources, noted by Gaetz in a Monday interview, has indicated that the meeting did not go well.

“It appears as though Gov. Kemp forgot why he won,” Gaetz said Monday.

Two days before the Nov. 6, 2018, election in which Kemp got a narrow win over longtime Democratic state legislator Stacey Abrams, Trump held a rally in Macon to boost support for Kemp, a former state legislator and sitting secretary of state.

According to Gaetz, Trump’s appearance prompted large numbers of people who didn’t normally vote in “off-year” elections — elections that don’t include a presidential contest — to head to the polls to vote for Kemp.

In recent days, Gaetz has had some contentious exchanges via Twitter with Kemp, Kemp outside adviser Ryan Mahoney and Candice Broce, Kemp’s communications director and deputy executive counsel,

Responding to one Kemp tweet in which the governor wrote, “I stand with hardworking Georgians and @POTUS (the president’s official Twitter account),” Gaetz wrote on his personal Twitter account that Trump ”told you how to be supportive. Appoint @RepDougCollins. ... If you substitute your judgement (sic) for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump.“

In his part of that Twitter exchange, Kemp also wrote, “The idea that I would appoint someone to the U.S. Senate that is NOT pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, pro-freedom and 100% supportive of our President (and his plan to Keep America Great) is ridiculous.”

Things have gotten a bit more contentious between Gaetz and Broce. Responding to a Broce tweet reading, in part, “@GovKemp runs the Peach State. This appointment is his alone,“ Gaetz wrote, ”I’d like your boss not to screw over the President who has been very good to him.“

Gaetz goes on to again suggest a primary challenge for Kemp in 2022, asking Broce whether Kemp is ”confident he can win a primary against a Trump-endorsed candidate?“

Twitter exchanges between Gaetz and Mahoney descended into the ridiculous, with Mahoney at one point characterizing Gaetz as a “self-serving (politician) who (wears) tight acid-washed jean shorts and cowardly (hides) behind (his) keyboard ... .”

Gaetz responded, “I adamantly deny wearing jean shorts or anything acid-washed after 1998, but that’s not the real point. I do own some jeans on the tighter side, which is nothing to be ashamed about.”

In Monday comments, Gaetz characterized Mahoney’s comments as “lame insults,” adding, “this is not the time for across-the-state-line jabs.”

