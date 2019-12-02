ARIES (March 21-April 19): A little love and affection can go a long way. You or your partner could be delightfully outgoing and flirtatious at inconvenient times. Enjoy, but be considerate of others' sensibilities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Connect the dots as well as the people. Your networking efforts can pay off because people may find you approachable and knowledgeable this week. Work a few romantic meetings into your busy calendar.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Seductive situations could surprise you when they show up on your schedule. You exude warmth when you are in close quarters with someone else, even though conversations may seem to be all business on the surface.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may be motivated to work much harder because there is a minor concern that there's too little money in the bank. Although you are very cautious, you could misread the fine print on a label or advertisement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in your ability to handle your job and other relevant obligations with good grace. Your partner could be in a cheerful, affectionate mood and will appreciate every moment of extra attentiveness on your part.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visualizing ways and means may be right up your alley. You might be better equipped than others to handle strategic planning. The extra bills that arrive in the mailbox can serve to remind you to be cautious about spending.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your outgoing demeanor might attract more attention than you bargained for. Someone's hormonal urges might be stirred by your friendly attitude, kindness and willingness to include others in conversation. Let a new admirer look but not touch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Drill down to the essence of things. Although you may think about buying brand-name items as gifts to impress your friends and family, a partner may suggest some homemade local crafts or products that avoid commercialism.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one will ever call you a shrinking violet. You might dare to demonstrate your most original ideas with a decided flair only you can bring. Investigate progressive ideas that will streamline and revolutionize your financial situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your sense of what constitutes ethical behavior and fair play is emphasized under today's celestial conditions. You may be obsessed with achieving worthy goals and setting high standards in all your business matters and investments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your patience will be rewarded. A loved one might be pressed for time, but once the long list of chores is completed, they could have an opportunity to relax. A partner might be more affectionate and delightfully playful than usual.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You may be carefree and casual about your work. Perhaps you take too many coffee breaks. Some people may disapprove of those who break the rules. Give no one a reason to be suspicious of your motives at the workplace.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be proud of your ability to meet life's challenges with careful adherence to the rules and respect for traditions as the next two to three weeks fly by. You can organize your paperwork so you will be well prepared for end-of-the-year tax planning. Getting fit might be part of your new year's resolutions, so you may be enthused about physical activity in January that banishes calories as well as winter blues. Your good judgment is at a peak in early February, making this a good time to put tax forms together. In late February and early March, you could be sharper about business dealings and more successful when implementing some of your more imaginative financial tactics. March could be a good time for a slow-paced dream vacation or a weekend getaway with a romantic partner where you can live out some of your more complicated fantasies.