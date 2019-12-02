Do you have information about the whereabouts of 29-year-old John Griffin Jr.?

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 29-year-old John Griffin Jr., who has not been contacted by family members since March.

The missing person report was filed Nov. 25.

Griffin is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weights 150 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was known to ride a bicycle and visit the Ferry Park area.

If anybody has information about Griffin’s whereabouts, they should call the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.