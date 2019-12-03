Wednesday Night Concert Series – Holiday Edition

Get in the winter spirit at the Village of Baytowne Wharf and listen to holiday classics with Valhalla Choir from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4. Each concert will feature a festive choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

• Dec. 11: Matt McCarty

• Dec. 18: Niceville Opus One

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a festive light show from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from Dec. 4-21 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Christmas Tree Lighting

The 33rd annual Christmas Tree Lighting, hosted by the City of Destin, will be held at the Destin Community Center at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 with a visit from Santa. There will be entertainment from local choruses, musical groups, etc. with refreshments being served after the lighting. Donations of canned food will be collected for families in need. Call 654-5184 for information.

Kids Classics Club

The featured book for the Kids Classics Club for December is Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol.” Children in third thru fifth grades are invited to join Destin Youth Services Librarian Laura Harris from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Harris will read from the story each week and children will be provided snacks and enjoy free art expression with watercolors. Those who attend all three weeks will receive a gift copy of the book on Dec. 19. Don’t forget to bring a pillow.

Sounds of the Season

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation's 24th Annual Sounds of the Season will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Village Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin.

This annual tradition will feature soloists, Buddy Mullins, John Taylor and ensembles like New River Quartet and more.Admission is new unwrapped child’s toys, games and stuffed animals to benefit Angel Tree and other ministries of the three presenting churches, Destin Life Church (formerly Destin Assembly of God), Destin United Methodist Church, and Village Church..

Horse-drawn Carriage Rides

Enjoy a free, horse-drawn carriage ride around the Town Center in Grand Boulevard from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 6-28 while faux snow falls on the Festival of Trees display in Grand Park. Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s Dickens Carolers will sing holiday carols between 5 and 7 p.m.

Pancakes With Santa

Have breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7:30-10 a.m. Dec. 7 at Magnolia Grill in Fort Walton Beach.

on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 7:30-10 a.m. Breakfast available for a minimum donation of $7 person, with funds to benefit NWF Daily News Empty Stocking Fund benefiting the Salvation Army. .

Grayt Holiday Market

Grayton Beer Company will host its Fourth Annual Grayt Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7. In addition to vendors, the event will include festive craft beers as well as the local brewery’s year-round styles, an appearance by Santa at noon and food for purchase by Grayton Beer Brewpub. The Market will be held in tandem with the Taproom’s regularly scheduled Dog Days Are (R)over where patrons who bring in their dog receive 10% off their tab. The local brewery is currently accepting applications for local vendors, artists and merchants who are interested in selling their handmade goods during the event. A vendor fee of $50, along with the completed vendor application, is required in advance. All vendors are required to provide their own 6’ table. This market is hosted indoors, and vendor space is limited. For more information, email Chelsea@GraytonBeer.com or call 850-399-7004.

Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl

Calling the good, the bad and the ugly! Play a game of drink specials bingo to win raffle prizes as you eat, drink and be merry along the harbor from 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7. End the evening with an Ugly Sweater contest at Coyote Ugly Saloon.

ADSO Christmas Fair

The Arts and Design Society will hold a very special Christmas Fair at the Art Center Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, when artists and crafters will sell their wares, primarily Christmas-gift-worthy items, in time for the holidays. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for a $5 donation, including drink and chips. A bake sale will also be featured. The public is invited. ADSO’s Art Center is located at 17 First Street, SE, in Fort Walton Beach. For more information, call 850-244-1271 or visit the website at http://www.artsdesignsociety.org.

Brunch with Santa

Food For Thought Outreach will hold its first Brunch with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Food for Thought Outreach Full Circle Kitchen, 132 Market Street in Santa Rosa Beach. 100% of the proceeds will support FFT's work fighting child hunger in Walton and Okaloosa Counties. Brunch with Santa will include a special holiday craft area for children, along with holiday decor, music and photos with Santa. Tickets will also include brunch, provided by Maple Street Biscuit Company, along with bottomless mimosas, beer or cocktails. Tickets are $30/adults and $5/children and can be purchased at https://fftfl.org/collections/brunch-with-santa.Coastal White Christmas Holiday Lights

Visit Grand Boulevard during the holiday season to enjoy decor and programming. The Town Center will feature thousands of beautiful white lights, bringing a festive and inviting spirit to the Boulevard. Open to the public at no charge.

Visit with Santa

Celebrate the holidays on the harbor with free kid’s crafts, a Letters to Santa station and a visit with St.Nick from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22. All of Santa’s guests will receive a special treat and a free 4×6 photo.

Festival of Trees

Held annually at Grand Boulevard, the Festival of Trees showcases uniquely decorated Christmas trees from 12 local non-profits. The trees will remain on display through Christmas Day. Open to the public at no charge.

Photos with Santa Claus

Every Saturday through Dec. 21, Santa Claus will be visiting Grand Boulevard for photos from 2-4 p.m. Abrakadoodle Art Education and Parties will offer free, kid-friendly, holiday arts and crafts while waiting.

Merry Little Christmas Concert

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast's Second Annual Merry Little Christmas Concert, presented by Pizza by the Sea, will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Grayton Beer Taproom. Enjoy the sounds of the season with live music by Chris Alvarado, Jacob Mohr and Jessie Ritter. Get a head start on holiday shopping with a silent auction. Tickets are$40/person and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and one complimentary beer ticket. Purchase tickets at https://850tix.com/events/. A cash bar will also be available.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-14 and 19-21; 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and 22; and educational field trips at 10 a.m. Dec. 13, 18 and 19 at 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $28-$32 and are available at https://www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/on-stage.

This holiday tale is a charming celebration of fan favorite characters from Pride and Prejudice, honoring the legacy of Jane Austen’s humor, playfulness and wit in a family holiday theatrical production.

Ice Skating Extravaganza

Baytowne on Ice hosts the fourth annual Ice Skating Extravaganza at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin. The event will feature two performances by Dylan David Moscovitch and Kristin Cowan. Both shows are free. Before and in between the shows, skate around with the pros who will be on the ice sharing tips and tricks.

Holiday Pops Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents its Holiday Pops Concert from 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 13 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated singer/actor of the stage and screen Matthew Morrison will be featured. He joins Sinfonia’s full orchestra for an evening of the most cherished holiday medleys, plus many of the songs that he has performed throughout his career including his role as Mr. Schuester on Fox’s musical comedy series, “Glee.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person, with student tickets $20. Guests can purchase tickets at sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 460-8800.

Christmas Parade

The City of Destin’s 35th annual Christmas Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. This year’s theme is “Santa’s Workshop.” The floats will start at Downtown Destin Shopping Center (Old Time Pottery) and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Highway 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Please stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the floats. For those who wish to put a float in the parade, applications are available at the Destin Community Center. In lieu of an entry fee, each entry must make a donation of a new toy for a local charity, to be dropped off at the Destin Community Center. Applications must be turned in no later than Dec. 6. You may drop them off in person, fax to 654-8998, or email to islaton@cityofdestin.com. Call 654-5184 for information.

Tuba Christmas

From 5-7 p.m. Dec. 14 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin enjoy some of your favorite holiday classics and visits with Santa.

33rd Annual Destin Boat Parade

Enjoy a Sunday full of holiday activities and cheer on the Destin harbor, including the 33nd Annual Holiday Boat Parade Dec. 15. Visit with Santa Claus starting at 1 p.m. at the Main Stage then enjoy a special performance of The Nutcracker by the Ballet Conservatory of the Destin School of Music & Dance from 5-6:30 p.m.

Visit Santa

Visit with Santa from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Destin Library. Make ornaments, listen to stories, and children can have photo taken with Santa. Snacks and apple cider will be provided.

Holiday Movie Night

Enjoy dinner at your favorite HarborWalk Village restaurant and then watch "Elf" under the stars from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 21.

Winter Wonderland

The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Event Plaza turns into a Winter Wonderland full of real snow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 21. Slide down an ice slide, make snow angels, and enjoy a day of frosty fun for the whole family.

Celebrate Chaunakuh

Join HarborWalk in a special Menorah lighting featuring traditional foods, crafts and more from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 22.

Noon Year's Eve

LuLu’s Fifth Annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration just for kids will be Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. There will be arts and crafts, inflatables, face painting, live music and a Countdown to Noon with kid-safe “fireworks” and a huge Beach Ball Drop.

Baytowne Countdown

Don't miss The Village of Baytowne Wharf's end-of-the-year celebration from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The family-friendly evening features face painting, kids’ activities, and live music on the Baytowne Live stage, finishing off with a firework display at 8 p.m. and midnight.

Countdown Seaside

Head to Seaside to bring in the New Year at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Seaside Amphitheater with live music, face painting, street performers and crafts. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Ring in the New Year aboard SunQuest Cruises’ Solaris yacht from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dine. Dance. Cruise into 2020. The New Year’s Eve Cruise is exclusively for guests 21+ and includes five chef-inspired courses, a midnight champagne toast, live entertainment, party favors, and the best view of the fireworks show at midnight. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.