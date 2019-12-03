Local country radio host Skip Davis passed away Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Local country radio host Skip Davis passed away Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer.

Davis, the mid-afternoon host on NASH FM 105.5, was diagnosed with metastatic renal cell cancer earlier this year. The station announced his death on its Facebook page.

"With hearts full of sadness, the NASH family announces we have lost a son," the post said. "He moved on in peace and without any distress."

Davis, a Choctawhatchee High School graduate, spent his entire 39-year career on the radio along the Gulf Coast. He operated in numerous roles as part of the Cumulus Radio Station Group since 1999, including program director, production director and on-air personality.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Skip’s passing, and he will be missed by not only our team but the community he served," Pete DeSimone, regional vice president of Cumulus Radio Station Group, said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Samantha Clifton, who knew Davis for 25 years, said he was larger than life even when the cancer diagnosis came.

"I went to see him in September and he was still happy-go-lucky, cracking jokes," Clifton said. "He was talking about what they were going to do for Christmas and next year."

Clifton said she met Davis 25 years ago after calling into his radio show when he and his co-host were discussing rejected Girl Scout cookie names. Clifton, a 9-year-old Girl Scout at the time, called the show to yell at them, but found out they were just trying to get someone to sell them cookies.

"I sold them cookies, and from that moment on Skip and I were friends," Clifton said. "He ordered Girl Scout cookies from me every year after that."

Clifton said a friendship that started out as an adult-child friendship turned into a mentor type relationship as she got older. When she became a mother earlier this year, the relationship grew even more.

"He was flabbergasted and looked like a proud grandpa holding my baby," Clifton said. "He was telling her stories. That is something I won’t ever forget."