ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't burn yourself out. You may think of yourself as a powerhouse with boundless energy and enthusiasm, but everyone needs a bit of rest to refuel. Even if you don't think you need it, you could probably use a break.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Cultivate friendships and curate your future. You could extend your influence or gain new inroads by welcoming new people into your social circle. Your prospects could thrive, and opportunities may blossom when engaged in group activities and outings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Work goes faster when you have someone standing by your side to cheer you on. You will get more accomplished and enjoy your job or hobby much better when there is a chance to socialize at the same time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Slow and steady often wins the race, but it can be tempting to want to zoom ahead. Stand by your mate, who might be in a pickle. You could set an example for others that anything worth having takes real effort.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The workplace environment could be intense when there are deadlines to meet just before the holidays. Once your duties have been completed, you can take time to consider inventive ways to make upcoming holidays more enjoyable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Find ways to escape negative input. An engrossing study or research project might keep your mind busy. Get together and chat with friends who can offer up a boatload of interesting and inspiring ideas to contemplate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You can't hurry love. Flirtations are a fun way to waste a few minutes, but they won't instantly turn into lasting loves. You might feel frustrated that some of the least pleasant tasks move forward at a mere snail's pace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The more you participate, the more you profit. There may be a desire to daydream or while away time on research projects in a quiet hideaway, but be sure to include some social time in your daily planner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can do two things at once. Use your multitude of talents in multitasking. You could build a fresh set of useful alliances in a different field while remaining cautious about adding to your financial obligations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Self-discipline can bring self-fulfillment. You may have your finger on the pulse of powerful ideas, and you might also have the incentive to follow through on them. Take time out for pleasant social interchanges and activities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might be most interested in close encounters of the amorous kind. Your social activity meter is soaring to the top of the dial right now, so you may relish pleasant interactions with business contacts, too.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Loved ones might have some serious, somber or deep subjects on their mind. If you balance your checkbook or double-check online orders, you might find something surprising has occurred that works out in your favor.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Hit the bull's-eye in the upcoming two to three weeks by approaching your work and your shopping list with pinpoint accuracy. Itemize the necessary preparations and organize your calendar so that upcoming holiday events run without a hitch. The new year may bring a revival of material ambitions, and you could resolve to be the best at whatever it is that you do. Your drive to reach the top will give you a decided advantage over rivals. Joining an organization or networking with other like-minded individuals can help you achieve your goals. Late February and early March might be the best time to put major projects and plans into action, because whatever you initiate will be blessed by your persistent interest and effort. You will have supporters and advisers to cheer you on when you need encouragement, and the good judgment to acknowledge and accept worthwhile opportunities that come knocking on your door.