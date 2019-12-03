Former Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies, Lisa Hall and Kelly Hall, were arrested on multiple charges.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY — Two former Escambia County deputies were arrested after an investigation into the alleged falsification of mandatory training records.

The State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday morning that Lisa Hall and Kelly Hall are charged with forgery, uttering and official misconduct and conspiracy to commit forgery.

RELATED: Escambia County deputy clips pedestrian

The investigation stems from the husband and wife’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office which lasted from 2014 to 2019, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Lisa is charged with falsifying records for Kelly showing that Kelly had completed required training when in fact he had not. Kelly is charged with allowing Lisa to falsify those reports when he had not done the online training.

A Nov. 4 story in the Pensacola News Journal about the couple cited an ECSO Internal Affairs investigation.

The investigation “determined former Captain Lisa Hall completed and certified online training courses and examinations for her spouse, Deputy Kelly Hall,” Assistant State Attorney John Molchan wrote in a court filing.

The court filing stated these online courses pertained to “mandatory” law enforcement subjects. Lisa Hall resigned from the Sheriff's Office, and according to ECSO spokeswoman Amber Southard, Kelly Hall's employment with the agency was been terminated.

According to an ECSO report summarizing results of its Internal Affairs investigation, the couple’s wrongdoings first came to light in July 2019 when ECSO Training Division staff noticed something fishy: Lisa and Kelly Hall’s training certificates and “Policy sign-offs” always came in at the same time — completion times as close as mere seconds apart.

“When comparing the logs of Captain Lisa Hall to Senior Deputy Kelly Hall, a course of conduct was discovered that started in approximately September of 2014,” the investigation summary stated. “Captain Hall’s signature logs show she would typically sign off on a policy first, and then immediately afterwards Senior Deputy Kelly Hall’s signature log would show he signed off on the policy.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

Colin Warren-Hicks of The Pensacola News Journal contributed to this report