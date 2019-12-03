Michael Alford, a 35-year-old sexual predator, was found and arrested after leaving his DeFuniak Springs home last week.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A 35-year-old sexual predator who fled from his DeFuniak Springs address last week was found and arrested.

RELATED: Sex predator flees Walton County, WCSO needs help from public

Michael Alford absconded from his last known address on West Bach Drive on November 25. He was located on Sunday on Haigh Hill Road by Walton County deputies and taken into custody.

According to court records, Alford is being held on at the Walton County Jail on a $5,000 dollar bond. He is charged with tampering in misdemeanor proceedings, battery, drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession and/or use and failing to register as a sexual predator within 48 hours.