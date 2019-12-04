The Tuscaloosa Public Library’s annual Holiday Open House is set for Sunday afternoon.

From 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m., this free event will feature crafts, refreshments, Christmas music and a “Holiday Postcard” photo booth at the library’s main branch on Jack Warner Parkway.

This year’s Open House also will feature the “Making Alabama: A Bicentennial Traveling Exhibit” that highlights the state’s bicentennial. The exhibit showcases the decisions and turning points that shaped Alabama history, culture, and geography through interactive displays.

Also, authors with Tuscaloosa ties will be on hand to sell and sign their works for patrons.

For additional information, contact the Tuscaloosa Public Library at 205-345-5820 or visit the library’s website at www.tuscaloosa-library.org.