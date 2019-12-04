One of the most important things the newly elected Louisiana Legislature will do during its four-year term will be drawing new political district boundaries.

It happens every 10 years based on population shifts reflected in the U.S. Census. The Legislature will begin that process in 2021 using census data collected next year.

The last time the Legislature redrew legislative and congressional district boundaries, things didn't work out well for Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.

The 3rd Congressional District, which had long been centered in Terrebonne and Lafourche, was eliminated when the state moved from seven to six members in the U.S. House of Representatives. The area was split, putting the two parishes' northern reaches in the Baton Rouge-centered 6th District and the southern communities in the Jefferson Parish-based 1st District.

U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, and Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, have maintained a strong presence in the local area, and they deserve credit for doing so. It could legitimately be argued the area benefits from having two members in the House rather than one.

But the region no longer has the political might it once enjoyed when voters from Terrebonne and Lafourche made up the congressional district's majority. Much the same can be said of the area's power in the state Legislature. Thibodaux alone, for instance, was carved into three state Senate districts.

The gerrymandering was largely influenced by then Gov. Bobby Jindal, GOP congressmen and Republican legislators to benefit the party. The resulting districts were designed to win Republicans election or re-election, sometimes at the expense of important considerations like maintaining cohesive geographic areas like Terrebonne and Lafourche.

A nonpartisan group called Fair Districts Louisiana is working to make the next redistricting process less partisan and more open. It is working to get lawmakers to sign a pledge to work for greater transparency. Among other efforts, the group wants the Legislature to pass a law requiring a waiting period after the maps are drawn and before they are approved to give the public and chance to review and comment on them. And it is pushing for a study committee that will present best practices to lawmakers before they begin the work.

While the details of those efforts will matter, the concepts are worth pursuing.

As lawmakers start thinking about state and federal redistricting, it is vitally important that they remember their constituents at home rather than their allegiances to their party in Baton Rouge or Washington, D.C. It's also important for voters and constituents to pay close attention and participate in the process and to hold their elected officials accountable for the results.

