State road officials have announced that some lanes and intersections will be closing and others opening as part of the ongoing work to improve Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North will close to one lane at 12th Street from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

John D. McWilliams, public information officer for the Alabama Department of Transportation’s West Central Region, said this temporary lane closure is to allow work crews to perform cement treatment and place new asphalt.

The westbound access of Sixth and Seventh streets from Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North also will open on Friday.

Meanwhile, Eighth Street’s westbound access from Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North will close Monday and last until early February.

University Boulevard’s westbound access from Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South also will close Monday and last until late December.

Current and pending closures include:

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South

• University Boulevard will close on its western approach on Monday through late December.

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North

• Sixth and Seventh streets will remain closed on their western approach until Friday.

• Eighth Street will be closed on its western from Monday until early February.

• Stillman Boulevard will remain closed its western approach until late December.

• 12th Street will remain closed at its western approach until mid-December.

• 25th Avenue will remain closed north of 14th Street until the end of the project.

This $23.7 million project will add left and right turning lanes to both the northbound and southbound corridors while moving parallel parking spots to side streets to increase the effective capacity of the roadway.

Sidewalk extensions near the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, along with additional landscaping, are meant to enhance pedestrian safety.

This work is part of a joint project between ALDOT and the city of Tuscaloosa to improve capacity on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard for the 72,000 vehicles that use it daily.

Work began in July 2018 and the project is scheduled for completion by early 2020.

To minimize delays, ALDOT officials urge motorists to use 15th Street, Greensboro Avenue and McFarland Boulevard during construction.

For more information, visit www.lurleenproject.com.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.