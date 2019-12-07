Defendant: Anthony Domangue; Tonya Domague; Domestic Abuse; 186746 8/21/19

Defendant: Hospital Service Dist No 1, James Donnell, Joni Claville; Plaintiff: Kandie Price, Demetrius Price; Damages; 186747 8/21/19

Defendant: Deondre Brown; Plaintiff: Sherona Smith; Domestic Abuse; 186748 8/21/19

Defendant: Rhonda Wheeles, Geico Ins Co; Plaintiff: Blaine Stoddard; Damages; 186749 8/21/19

Defendant: Terese Salamone; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186750 8/21/19

Defendant: Tessie Theriot; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186751 8/21/19

Defendant: John Lucas; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186752 8/21/19

Defendant: Roderick Torculas; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186753 8/21/19

Defendant: Karen Kingrey; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186754 8/21/19

Defendant: Joemel Talipan; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Damages; 186755 8/21/19

Defendant: Ronnie Theriot; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186756 8/21/19

Defendant: Houma Pest Control INC, LIPCA INC; Plaintiff: John Rizzo; Damages; 186757 8/21/19

Defendant: Paul Gregoire; Plaintiff: Capital One USA NA; Account; 186758 8/21/19

Defendant: Darla Miller; Plaintiff: Barclays Bank Delaware; Account; 186759 8/21/19

Defendant: Richard Baines Jr; Plaintiff: Barclays Bank Delaware; Account; 186760 8/21/19

Defendant: Rosemarie Watkins; Plaintiff: Citibank NA; Account; 186761 8/21/19

Defendant: Mark Leco Sr; Plaintiff: Citibank NA; Account; 186762 8/21/19

Defendant: Chad Allen; Plaintiff: Pride Financial Services; Note; 186763 8/21/19

Defendant: Shannon Butler; Plaintiff: Cory Butler; Divorce; 186764 8/21/19

Defendant: Lee Ann Naquin; Plaintiff: Teddy Naquin II; Divorce; 186765 8/21/19

Defendant: Jai Whatley; Plaintiff: Lauren Whatley; Divorce; 186766 8/21/19

Defendant: Jonathan Russell; Plaintiff: Jennifer Russell; Divorce; 186767 8/21/19

Defendant: Kassie Brown; Plaintiff: Marshall Brown; Divorce; 186768 8/21/19

Defendant: Cavalry SPV I LLC; Plaintiff: Imad Reemawi; Account; 186769 8/22/19

Defendant: Wanda Westley, Charles Westley Jr; Plaintiff: LA Office of Community Development Disaster Recovery Unit; Recovery of Funds; 186770 8/22/19

Defendant: Bryce Belanger, Trish Belanger; Plaintiff: Republic Finance LLC; Garnishment; 186771 8/22/19

Defendant: Tatum Chiasson; Plaintiff: Jerica Chiasson; Divorce; 186772 8/22/19

Defendant: Bryon Nevis Sr; Plaintiff: Jerome Singleton Sr; Injunction; 186773 8/22/19

Defendant: Shelton Dixon Jr; Plaintiff: Infinity Energy Services LLC; Account; 186774 8/22/19

Defendant: Lakeisha Williams; Plaintiff: Michael Brooks; Divorce; 186775 8/22/19

Defendant: Christopher Vito; Plaintiff: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Executory Process; 186776 8/22/19

Defendant: Brandi Charpentier; Plaintiff: 21st Mortgage Corp; Executory Process; 186777 8/23/19

Defendant: Justin Scott; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Social Services & Family Support, Taylor Marcel; Paternity; 186778 8/23/19

Defendant: Donald Ross; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Social Services & Family Support, Javante Rainey; Paternity; 186779 8/23/19

Defendant: Houma Tool House INC, Gerald Dishman Sr; Plaintiff: P & D Rentald of Louisiana LLC, Wilsie Picou Jr, Ronney Picou; Monies Due; 186780 8/23/19

Defendant: Rosa Romero; Plaintiff: Fernando Rivera; Divorce; 186781 8/23/19

Defendant: Ashlind Chouest; Plaintiff: Robert Chouest Jr; Divorce; 8/23/19

Defendant: Janice Hicks; Plaintiff: Paul Hicks; Divorce; 186783 8/23/19

Defendant: Adrian Frye; Plaintiff: Kylie Frye; Divorce; 186784 8/23/19

Defendant: Perry Dardar III; Plaintiff: Courtney Dardar; Divorce; 186785 8/23/19

Defendant: Austin Naquin; Plaintiff: Alexis Larpenter; Domestic Abuse; 186786 8/23/19

Defendant: Lena Leboeuf; Plaintiff: Credit Corp Solutions INC; Account; 186787 8/23/19

Defendant: Christopher Armond; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Account; 186788 8/23/19

Defendant: Imad Reemawi, Sarah’s Discount; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Account; 186790 8/23/19

Defendant: Spinnaker Ins Co, Rochelle Cochron; Plaintiff: Jolene Fleming, Crishelle Barrio; Damages; 186791 8/23/19

Defendant: Kristen Brunet; Plaintiff: Jesus Castillo; Custody; 186792 8/23/19

Defendant: Samuel Hall; Plaintiff: Vanessa Favors; Damages; 186793 8/23/19

Defendant: Raymond Alford; Plaintiff: Mary Naquin; Domestic Abuse; 186794 8/23/19

Defendant: Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Ins Co, Willie Lapeyrouse; Plaintiff: Troy Dupre; Damages; 186795 8/23/19

Defendant: Clear Blue Ins Co, Lirette Dirt Service LLC; Darrick Jones; Plaintiff: Shantel Robertson; Damages; 186796 8/23/19

Defendant: Goauto Ins Co, Noah Hebert, Allstate Property and Casualty Ins Co; Plaintiff: Cheryl Banks; Damages; 186797 8/23/19

Defendant: Jake Naquin; Plaintiff: Laura Breaux; Divorce; 186798 8/23/19

Defendant: Shawn Broyard Jr; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 186799 8/26/19

Defendant: Shanna Authement; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 186800 8/26/19

Defendant: Jyonney Iyar; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 186801 8/26/19

Defendant: Jeremaine Winston; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 186802 8/26/19

Defendant: Everest National Ins Co, Pipeline Construction and Maintenance INC, Zachary Molinere; Plaintiff: Norma Brown, Tracy Rener; Damages; 186803 8/26/19

Defendant: Jimmy Bonvillain, AND Ins Co; Plaintiff: Allsate Property and Casualty Ins Co, Clayton Verdin; Damages; 186804 8/26/19

Defendant: Louis Celestine; Plaintiff: Lindgret Celestine; Domestic Abuse; 186805 8/26/19

Defendant: Triple C Towing LLC; Plaintiff: Terry Vegas; Damages; 186806 8/26/19

Defendant: Mandi Brunet; Plaintiff: Aaron Brunet Jr; Divorce; 186807 8/26/19

Defendant: Derek Holmes II; Plaintiff: Macie Borel; Custody; 186808 8/26/19

Defendant: Dallashean Theriot; Plaintiff: John Theriot III; Divorce; 186809 8/26/19

Defendant: Bessie Tesson, Prosper Tesson, Prosper Anthony Tesson Trust; Plaintiff: Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Gov; Expropriation; 186810 8/26/19

Defendant: Enterprise Marine Services LLC; Plaintiff: John Verret; Damages; 186811 8/26/19

Defendant: Tyson Mathews; Plaintiff: Lakeview Servicing LLC; Executory Process; 186812 8/26/19

Defendant: Seafood Shack Incorp, ABC Ins Co, Benton Land Co LLC, XYZ Ins Co; Plaintiff: Joy Ellender; Damages; 186813 8/26/19

Defendant: Joan Carlos; Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB; Executory Process; 186814 8/26/19

Defendant: Progressive Security Ins Co, Stacy Sweeten, Lionel Dupre; Plaintiff: Aimee Minyard; Damages; 186815 8/26/19

Defendant: Joshua Verdin; Plaintiff: Becky Pitre; Custody; 186816 8/27/19

Defendant: Lisa Verdin; Plaintiff: Nathan Verdin; Divorce; 186817 8/27/19

Defendant: Wheels LT, Teva Pharmaceuticls USA INC, Jason Williams, Beecher Carlson Ins Services LLC; Plaintiff: Faith Lecompte; Damages; 186818 8/27/19

Defendant: Connie Austin; Plaintiff: Gordon Austin; Domestic Abuse; 186819 8/27/19

Defendant: Max Foods, Louisiana Workforce Commission; Plaintiff: Cheryl Rockward; Judicial Review; 186820 8/27/19

Defendant: Keri Authement, Brad Rodriguiz; Plaintiff: Donald Authement, Joann DOmangue; Custody; 186821 8/27/19

Defendant: Layna Johnson; Plaintiff: Jamon Johnson; Domestic Abuse; 186822 8/27/19

Defendant: Wanda Williams; Plaintiff: Unifund CCR LLC; Account; 186823 8/27/19

Defendant: Stacie Tabor; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186825 8/27/19

Defendant: Christopher Steward; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186826 8/27/19

Defendant: Dominic Campball; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186827 8/27/19

Defendant: Coby Lewis; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; Account; 186828 8/27/19

Defendant: Gregory Duthu, Sara Stoufflet, Gail Cancienne; Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB; Note; 186829 8/27/19

Defendant: Stephanie Wriborg; Plaintiff: John Gregoire; Custody; 186830 8/27/19

Defendant: Gloria Coleman, William Coleman, Billy Coleman; Plaintiff: Newrez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing; Executory Process; 186831 8/27/19

Defendant: Patrick Peltier; Plaintiff: Carrie Peltier; Divorce; 186833 8/28/19

Defendant: Cody Vedros; Plaintiff: Teanna Marshall; Domestic Abuse; 186834 8/28/19

Defendant: Erroll Pellegrin; Plaintiff: US Bank NA; Note; 186835 8/28/19

Defendant: Evan Johnson & Sons ConStruction INC; Plaintiff: Entergy Louisiana LLC; Damages; 186832 8/29/19

Defendant: Theron Dixon, Joan Dixon; Plaintiff: Iberiabank; Note; 186836 8/29/19

Defendant: Mickel Reese, Rolling Frito Lay Sales LP, Ace American Ins Co; Plaintiff: Brian Scott, Michelle Scott; Damages; 186837 8/29/19

Defendant: Samuel Naquin; Plaintiff: Chloe Naquin; Divorce; 186838 8/29/19

Defendant: Ernest Ellender; Plaintiff: Brittany Trosclair; Discovery; 186839 8/29/19

Defendant: Lea Bernard; Plaintiff: Gulfco of Louisiana; Note; 186840 8/30/19

Defendant: Stacy Leblanc; Plaintiff: Citibank NA; Account; 186841 8/30/19

Defendant: Kirby Billiot; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Social Services & Family Support, Tina Trosclair; Paternity; 186842 8/30/19

Defendant: Terrell Robinson; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Social Services & Family Support, Waukina Richard; Paternity; 186843 8/30/19

Defendant: None; Plaintiff: Milton Livas, Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC; Transfer-Structured Settlement; 186844 8/30/20

Defendant: Jeremy Celestine; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186845 8/30/19

Defendant: Jaime Iraheta; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186846 8/30/19

Defendant: Stacey Knighton; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186847 8/30/19

Defendant: Eric Moses Jr; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186848 8/30/19

Defendant: Miranda Rochel; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186849 8/30/19

Defendant: Timothy Thomas; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186850 8/30/19

Defendant: Adrian Zeringue Sr; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186851 8/30/19

Defendant: Derriel Alexander; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support;186852 8/30/19

Defendant: Trey Weems; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186853 8/30/19

Defendant: Dillon Robinson; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186854 8/30/19

Defendant: Joe Rodrigues; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186855 8/30/19

Defendant: Jeffery Robinson; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186856 8/30/19

Defendant: Tonya Kraemer; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support;186857 8/30/19

Defendant: Jonas Watkins; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186858 8/30/19

Defendant: Wilmis Foret; Plaintiff: Ashly Foret; Divorce; 186859 8/30/19

Defendant: Jonathan Martin; Plaintiff: Laura Martin; Divorce; 186860 8/30/19

Defendant: Samuel White Jr; Plaintiff: Rachael White; Domestic Abuse; 186861 8/30/19

Defendant: Leroy Hendon, South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority; Plaintiff: Bruce Hebert; Damages; 186862 8/30/19

Defendant: Berkley Ins Co, Imperial Fire and Casualty Ins Co, National General Ins Co, Wallace Landry, Tangynikka Bennet, Terrebonne Parish School Board; Plaintiff: Chanda Meads; Damages; 186863 8/30/19

Defendant: Thomas Daggs; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Social Services & Family Support, Britanye Ragland; Paternity; 186740 9/3/19

Defendant: Randal Boudreaux, Shelia Boudreaux; Plaintiff: Republic Finance LLC; Note; 186864 9/3/19

Defendant: Safety National Casualty Corp, Oreilly Automotive Stores INC, Morgen Clark; Plaintiff: Brittany Gregoire, Eric Gregoire; Damages; 186865 9/3/19

Defendant: Gary Featherston; Plaintiff: Connie Richaud; Divorce; 186866 9/3/19

Defendant: PSC Construction LLC; Plaintiff: Brandon Smith; Monies Due; 186867 9/3/19

Defendant: Terebonne Parish Dist Atty Joseph Waitz Jr, Plaintiff: Brittany Waalk, Alexandria Waalk; Change of Name; 186868 9/3/19

Defendant: Berkley National Ins Co, Cased Hole Well Services LLC, Joseph Boudreaux; Plaintiff: Silvana Santos Alegria, Jeff Brown; Damages; 186869 9/3/19

Defendant: Courtney Timperio; Plaintiff: John Timperio; Divorce; 186870 9/3/19

Defendant: Brittney Thibeaux, Stacy Denton; Plaintiff: Branden Davis; Custody; 186871 9/3/19

Defendant: Tyrone Keller; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support;186872 9/4/19

Defendant: Brennan Touchet; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186873 9/4/19

Defendant: Kidd Babin; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support; 186874 9/4/19

Defendant: Dontrell Thomas; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children & Family Services; Non Support;186875 9/4/19

Defendant: JBJ Companies of LA INC, Advanced Powder Coating of Louisiana, Johnny Jordan; Plaintiff: South Central Planning and Development Commission; Note; 186876 9/4/19

Defendant: Clean Water Opportunities INC, AI Flatbed Services, David Edward; Plaintiff: South Central Planning and Development Commission; Note; 186877 9/4/19

Defendant: Richard Owens; Plaintiff: Phyllis Dugas; Injuction; 186878 9/4/19

Defendant: Joel Williams; Plaintiff: State of Louisiana; Forfeiture; 186879 9/4/19

Defendant: James Bailey; Plaintiff: Republic Finance LLC; Garnishment; 186880 9/4/19

Defendant: Christopher Verdin; Plaintiff: Ally Financial INC; Contract; 186881 9/4/19

Defendant: Christopher Verdin Sr; Plaintiff: Terri Falgout; Domestic Abuse; 186882 9/4/19

Defendant: Richard Baines; Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 186883 9/4/19

Defendant: Elton Parfait Jr; Plaintiff: Amber Naquin; Domestic Abuse; 186884 9/4/19

Defendant: Paige Sevin; Plaintiff: Tray Sevin; Divorce; 186885 9/4/19

Defendant: Shannon Anderson, Ruston Toups; Plaintiff: Nationstar Mortgage LLC; Executory Process; 186886 9/4/19

Defendant: Elizabeth Lirette; Plaintiff: Darrin Lirette; Divorce; 186887 9/4/19

Defendant: Lauren Naquin; Plaintiff: Jody Naquin; Divorce; 186888 9/4/19

Defendant: Denise Alexander, Keystone Family Health Plan & Amerihealth Caritas Health Plan, Great Northern Ins Co; Plaintiff: Elaine Adams; Damages; 186889 9/4/19

Defendant: USAA Casualty Ins Co; Plaintiff:Kathleen Richard, Edward Richard; Damages; 186890 9/5/19

Defendant: Wendell Smith; Plaintiff: Wanda Smith; Divorce; 186891 9/5/19

Defendant: John Wilson III; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Social Services & Family Support, Brandy Jones; Paternity; 186892 9/5/19

Defendant: Toni Foret, Joel Foret; Plaintiff: JPMorgan Chase Bank NA; Executory Process; 186893 9/5/19

Defendant: Jeronne Howard; Plaintiff: Jermaine Howard; Stalking; 186894 9/5/19

Defendant: Robert Billiot; Plaintiff: Pennymac Loan Services LLC; Executory Process; 186895 9/5/19