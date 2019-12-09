UPDATE: Investigators said Darius Garner, 21, has died.



A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Legacy at Country Club Apartments late Sunday.

Police were called to the scene off Mimosa Park Road just before 10:30 p.m.

One person was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators were looking for evidence in the parking lot and speaking to witnesses near the entrance of the complex.

No further information was available as of 1 a.m.