The Palms of Destin Resort & Conference Center is decorated for the holidays for the first time since being under new ownership.

DESTIN — A local resort hopes to garner some attention this holiday season.

According to Kim Brown, an owner of one of the more than 400 condos at the Palms of Destin Resort & Conference Center, this is the first time the resort has decorated for the holidays.

"We want people to come and just get in the holiday spirit," she said.

About three years ago, the condo owners joined together to purchase the Palms from its developer, she said.

As a past board member for the resort, Brown said that she and other residents used money from the home owner’s association and Compass Resorts to purchase the lights.

Included in the illuminating decorations that line the halls are displays of ginger-bread men, elves, reindeer and the Grinch.

Decorations also extend into the condo’s restaurant.

"(Guests) are enjoying them immensely, and of course, all of the staff is in a very festive mood," Brown said.