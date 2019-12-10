PANAMA CITY – Three suspects were arrested and charged with 25 counts of grand theft ($5,000 to $10,000) for stealing AT&T wire.

According to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, cousins Michael Vickers age 42, and David Vickers, age 54, both of Southport, and Sandra McKay, age 54, of Fountain were arrested on Monday.

BCSO criminal investigators believe that the three began to pick up AT&T wire after Hurricane Michael in 2018 to process it, reduce it to copper wire, and scrap it for cash. Once all the downed wire had been collected, they began to steal the wire off of power poles, the release said.

By June 2019, AT&T began to file complaints with the Bay County Sheriff's Office on the theft of the wire. Spools of wire that were left for work crews to hang were also being stolen. The incidents took place in Fountain, Bayou George, Springfield, and Callaway, But the area of Big Island Pond Road and Padgett Drive off State Road 20 were being hit more frequently. AT&T barely had time to replace the wire before it was being stolen again, the release said. .

BCSO investigators put up cameras in the area of Big Island Pond Road near a section of sagging wire. The theft was captured on video. Michael Vickers was identified on the video. Subsequent investigation also identified McKay and David Vickers as suspects. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with McKay and David Vickers inside.

Wire was found inside the vehicle and McKay had a pair of bolt cutters in her hand. During questioning, McKay began to twitch and shake and a bag containing 13.8 grams of methamphetamine dropped to the ground from beneath her shirt. She kicked it under the vehicle but investigators recovered it and she was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Contact was made with Michael Vickers and he was also questioned. All three admitted to their involvement in the scheme to steal the wire, process it, and sell it for scrap in Alabama and locally.