SANTA ROSA BEACH — Officials and residents flocked to the coast Tuesday to welcome Walton County’s first new regional beach access in more than a decade.

According to Jay Tusa, executive director for the Walton County Tourist Development Council, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dune Allen Regional Beach Access was just the start of a "really exciting time for Walton."

Tusa plans for two other RBAs — located in Miramar and Seagrove beaches — to open sometime next year.

"This is the first of several others that are in the pipeline," he said. "It’s just really exciting that we’re having all this new beach access in Walton County."

The newly opened access sits on more than 1 acre along County Road 30A. Tusa said that the TDC purchased the property for $7.4 million in 2016. An additional $1 million was put into developing the area, along with another roughly $100,000 used to build the facility, he added.

A press release from the group said that the access offers more than 200 feet of beachfront space. Since 2016, the group has purchased nearly 750 feet along the coast to be used as future access points.

Among the dozens in attendance Tuesday was newly elected Commission Chair Bill Chapman.

For him, the addition was just one more thing for the county to be proud of.

"It’s a new amenity that the public, visitors and citizens ... can enjoy," he said.

The Dune Allen Regional Beach Access is located at 5999 W. County Highway 30A. It boasts a parking lot, restrooms and a lifeguard station.

"If we’re going to do something, especially of this magnitude, it needs to be well thought out, planned and built accordingly to make sure it lasts for years to come," Chapman said. "I think that’s what we’ve got."

