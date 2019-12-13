The city of Destin’s top staff honor has been awarded to Nnamdi Ohamuo, who was selected by his co-workers as the 2019 Employee of the Year.

Ohamuo was presented the award at the city’s annual Christmas Party and will receive recognition for his accomplishment from the mayor and city council at the Dec. 16 council meeting.

“There is no pretense with Nnamdi. He is a great person, and a hard worker through and through. We’re lucky to have him, and he’s very deserving of the award,” said Parks Supervisor Ryan Reed.

The award is given to the individual who best exemplifies the city’s staff mission to provide quality service to the community through professionalism, communication and teamwork.

Ohamuo began working for the city of Destin in January of 2017 with the Parks & Recreation Department as a parks maintenance technician. He is responsible for performing routine maintenance of parks, facilities and walkovers. He also performs minor carpentry and masonry projects and repair to include boat ramps and docks.

Additionally, he prepares athletic fields for practices, game tournaments and special events.

Below are some staff comments about Ohamuo:

• He is an outstanding employee and a very kind person.

• Understands all aspects of duties required at the Morgan Sports Complex.

• Consistently hard working, caring, and helpful individual.

• Team player 100%, boosts morale.

• Works harmoniously with the public, shows respect for equipment, job, and fellow co-workers.

“Nnamdi is a great steward of the city’s parks and recreation resources,” said Parks and Recreation Director Lisa Firth. “He takes pride in his attention to detail when executing the duties of his position. His forward-thinking approach to his job is well documented and he is highly respected by his peers and department leadership.

“This award is well deserved, and we couldn’t be prouder of ’Dee,’” she added. “We look forward to even greater things from him in the future.”