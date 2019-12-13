INLET BEACH — Six homes have been selected for the first Rosemary Beach Holiday Tour of Homes. The Holiday Tour of Homes will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Rosemary Beach community. Hosted by Rosemary Beach Foundation, proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

The Rosemary Beach Holiday Tour of Homes is a community-wide event. Properties will be decorated for the holidays and open for public touring. The tour includes five homes currently listed for sale by Rosemary Beach Realty and one Luxury Collection home on the Rosemary Beach Cottage Rental Company rental program.

“We enlisted some of the most talented designers in the area and we are excited to invite locals and visitors to tour these homes, all in support of a great cause — the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast,” said Jessica Standley, president of Rosemary Beach Cottage Rental Company.

Tickets for the Rosemary Beach Holiday Tour of Homes are $10 each and available for purchase online at www.RosemaryBeachFoundation.com.

Attendees can pick up their self-guided tour map and welcome holiday cocktail courtesy of The Hive Creative Consulting at the Rosemary Beach Realty office, 78 North Barrett Square.

“The Rosemary Beach community is known for its unique architecture and beautifully decorated homes, so what better time of year to showcase those properties decked out than the holidays,” said Amanda Hampel, broker and general counsel for Rosemary Beach Realty.

Attendees are also encouraged to visit The Merchants of Rosemary Beach Holiday Happenings pop-up shopping event. The event features book signings, trunk shows, demos, specials and lots of holiday cheer.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast serves youth ages 5 to 18 by providing guidance-oriented character development programs conducted by trained, youth development professionals.