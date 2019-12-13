Tickets are now officially on sale for Shelter House’s fourth annual Palate & Palette Dinner to be held Feb. 1, 2020, at Legendary Marine’s showroom in Destin.

This year's featured artists will be a unique mother-daughter duo, Kathy and Krista Schumacher. At the end of the evening, both paintings will be auctioned off to the highest bidder in a live auction.

This pop-up style wine dinner is a unique experience, as Legendary Marine’s showroom is transformed into a chic, intimate venue with a trendy, metropolitan feel.

Attendees will indulge in a five-course seated dinner featuring five of the area’s most respected chefs. Each chef will create a dish for their course, and Elite Worldwide Imports will be hand selecting fine wines to pair with each dish.

Additionally, Timber Creek will offer craft cocktails and Grayton Beer Company will feature their brews as a live DJ commands the music, floating high above the dining area aboard one of the newest bay cruising yachts. Guests can also say “cheese” in the Epic Photo Booth and explore the expansive silent auction.

Shelter House announces the culinary lineup for the 2020 Palate & Palette Dinner will be:

Camille Withall - Executive Chef – George’s at Alys Beach

Dan Pettis - Executive Chef, Owner, Dan Pettis“ One20 a Modern Bistro

Giovanni Filippone - Executive Chef, Partner, Mama Clemenza’s European Breakfast

Jack McGuckin- Executive Chef, Owner, Bijoux Restaurant & Spirits

Tyler McMahan - Executive Chef, Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar 30A

Kathy and Krista Schumacher are mother-daughter artists who specialize in palette knife oil painting.

While they both use the palette and knife technique, their subject style is quite different.

Kathy’s subject matter is diverse, and includes animals, landscapes, people, and, most notably, her dynamic florals. Kathy still calls Niceville home, however her work is exhibited at several art shows throughout the country and galleries.

Krista’s artwork catapulted her to live and work in La Jolla, California. She was named Top 21 Artists Under the Age of 31 by Southwest Art Magazine and is the 2018 Launchpad Artist for Art San Diego. She has had multiple solo exhibitions and does the artwork for Ligne Roset La Jolla. Her subject matter primarily focuses on abstracts and landscapes.

Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased online at 850tix.com. All proceeds benefit Shelter House, the state-certified domestic and sexual violence center serving both Okaloosa and Walton counties. Ticket pricing will increase to $140 per person on Jan. 27.