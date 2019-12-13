CHIPLEY — The U.S. Highway 98 westbound travel lanes between the Kel-Wen Circle and the Okaloosa/Walton County line will be shifted to the north the week of Dec. 15.

The traffic shift will provide the needed space to prepare temporary eastbound travel lanes for an upcoming subsequent shift. During this phase of construction, a low-profile barrier wall will be placed in the median. Drivers will be restricted to right turn only at all driveways.

The new traffic configuration will remain in place through early 2020.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on the web at www.nwflroads.com, follow them on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.