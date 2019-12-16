Most parents probably have trouble getting their middle school-age kids to clean up their bedrooms, but one group of seventh- and eighth-graders from Tuscaloosa Academy is working to clean up the city.

The T-Town Solution To Pollution team, a group motivated by a famous environment scientist and an inspired Tuscaloosa Academy teacher, are working to clean up plastic waste around Alberta.

Layton Ball, an eighth-grader, caught his enthusiasm from his teacher, Jaclyn Foster, who is a National Geographic Society-certified educator. She introduced Layton and his classmates to the society’s campaign to raise awareness about plastic waste and the threat it poses to the environment.

Layton took Foster’s teaching to heart and formed the T-Town Solution To Pollution team, along with several of his classmates.

“His history teacher’s enthusiasm got him so excited,” said Peggy Ball, Layton’s mother. “He has always been excited about recycling. He has reduced our carbon footprint at home by at least 50%. He’s always been passionate about recycling and, when she (Foster) mentioned having this challenge, he jumped on it.”

Foster learned about pollution as a geography teacher. She became certified as a National Geographic educator and is motivating students to become involved in the environment.

“I learned about how humans negatively impact the environment through pollution,” Foster said. “That made me very passionate about what we can do and how we can inspire students to help take care of the environment and our planet.”

Foster’s inspiration was enhanced when her students had the opportunity to meet E.O. Wilson, the celebrated environmental scientist, when Wilson visited the University of Alabama.

The National Geographic program the students are participating in is aimed at pollution education all over the country and teams have formed to compete regionally with the aim of having a project selected for the national competition. The payoff could be $25,000 to the winning team to help them with their cleanup effort.

“National Geographic has a ’tackling plastic’ project where students from all around the country sign up to do an event, a campaign or design a solution to plastic pollution in our waterways or communities. So we are out here planning an event and that’s our project. We are dealing with community leaders to find a solution to pollution,” Layton Ball said.

The students, joined by members of the Tuscaloosa Academy faculty and staff as well as classmates and family members, spent Dec. 7 cleaning up plastics in Alberta, especially in the area around the Alberta School For Performing Arts.

Students hoped to collect several hundred pieces of plastic. They also want to raise the community’s awareness about the problem that plastic waste poses for the environment.

The T-Town Solution To Pollution’s cleanup project will be judged regionally, and if it is deemed a winner, they will form another project to compete nationally next spring.