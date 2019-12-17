BOYS BASKETBALL=
Baker 68, Livonia 58
Barbe 70, Jennings 63
Bradley, Ark. 70, North Webster 59
Central Lafourche 63, Ellender 50
Crescent City Christian 83, Livingston Collegiate Academy 38
G.W. Carver 62, Frederick Douglass, Ky. 28
Gibsland-Coleman 42, Ringgold 20
Loranger 85, Springfield 46
Monticello, Ark. 61, Bastrop 42
Negreet 78, Evans 63
Patterson 62, South Terrebonne 47
Red River 58, Homer 52
Shreveport Northwood 60, Lakeside 44
South Beauregard 83, Merryville 55
South Plaquemines 71, Kenner Discovery Health Science 51
St. Frederick Catholic 68, Claiborne Christian 67
West Ouachita 74, Ouachita Christian 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ascension Catholic vs. Christ Episcopal, ccd.
Dodson vs. Monterey, ccd.
Downsville vs. Doyline, ccd.
Loreauville vs. Highland Baptist, ppd.
Madison vs. Delhi, ppd.
Morgan City vs. Centerville, ppd.
Pine vs. Albany, ppd.
Thrive vs. East Iberville, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Assumption 42, Higgins 36
Bastrop 49, Monticello 33
Bradley, Ark. 48, North Webster 8
East St. John 52, McMain 23
Evans 65, Negreet 33
Hicks 62, Florien 49
Jonesboro-Hodge 59, Lincoln Preparatory School 25
Karr 65, St. Mary's Academy 20
Livingston Collegiate Academy 33, John Ehret 31
Merryville 51, South Beauregard 47
Red River 80, Homer 47
Salmen 62, East Jefferson 42
Shreveport Northwood 66, Lakeside 19
Southwood 61, Plain Dealing 44
St. Charles Catholic 36, Central Lafourche 32
West Ouachita 42, Ouachita Christian 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central - B.R. vs. St. Amant, ppd.
Comeaux vs. Beau Chene, ccd.
Country Day vs. Haynes Academy, ppd.
Downsville vs. Doyline, ccd.
Evangel Christian Academy vs. North Caddo, ccd.
Madison vs. Delhi, ppd.
New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics vs. Frederick Douglass, ccd.
New Orleans Military & Maritime vs. Fisher, ccd.
Plaquemine vs. Walker, ccd.
