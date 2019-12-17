The public is invited to a free exhibition by the University of Alabama gymnastics team at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson and White Preview will include members of the 2020 team doing routines on the vault, the uneven bars, the balance beam and floor exercises.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. No admission will be charged.

The gymnastics team opens the 2020 season Jan. 10 at Auburn. UA will face defending national champion Oklahoma at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 17 in its home opener at the coliseum.

Ticket information is available at www.rolltide.com or by calling the the UA ticket office at 205-348-2262.