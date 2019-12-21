Seller: Abby Ashland LLC; Buyer: Filemon Saldana Salas; lot65 blk18 Ashland North; $16,000; 1589560 9/23/19

Seller: Joseph Poole, Carolyn Poole; Buyer: Barry Gaudet; Lot in Terrebonne; $25,000; 1589561 9/23/19

Seller: Indian Ridge Plantation LLC; Buyer: Louis Broussard; Lot59 blk2 Indian Ridge Plantation; $16,500; 1589571 9/23/19

Seller: Kimberly Sisk; Buyer: Martial Mergey, Lisa Mergey; lot10A blk8 Southern Estates; $51,500; 1589573 9/23/19

Seller: Clyde Prestenbach, Pamela Presetenbach; Buyer: Bradley Robinson, Kandice Robinson; Secs 56 and 57 T16S R17E; $150,000; 1589574 9/23/19

Seller: Harrys Upholstery & Glass Shop INC; Buyer: Burley Jimmy Care Trust; Sec8 T16S R17E; $140,000; 1589609 9/23/19

Seller: Whit Rutledge, Corrie Rutledge; Buyer: John Hughes, Helen Hughes; Lot in Terrebonne; $25,625; 1589650 9/24/19

Seller: Howat Peters Jr; Buyer: Danny Mccomas; Sec10 T19S R18E; $NA; 1589665 9/24/19

Seller: Diana King, Todd Durham; Buyer: Esteban Pascual Jimenez; Lot in Terrebonne; $30,000; 1589700 9/24/19

Seller: Coastal Commercial Properties LLC; Buyer: Coastal Homebuilders LLC; lot7 blk1 Colonial Acres; $45,000; 1589709 9/24/19

Seller: Alida Blanchard, James Blanchard; Buyer: Jared Bourgeois, Amy Bourgeois; lots 32 and 33 blk2 Lafayette Woods; $80,000; 1589711 9/24/19

Seller: Kenneth Chambers, Tanek Chambers; Buyer: John Gaines, Ophelia Gaines; lot6 blkG Mechanicsville; $2,500; 1589721 9/25/19

Seller: Michel Heard; Buyer: Gesile Ledet; lots 86 and 87 Robinson Canal Camp Site; $50,000; 1589722 9/25/19

Seller: Burns R LLC; Buyer: Burns Vanessa L LLC; lot7 blk8 Summerfield Place; $86,376; 1589817 9/26/19

Seller: Boudreaux Joan Odette LLC; Buyer: Joshua Mcclanahan; lot 4 and 5 blk4 Van Place; $124,500; 1589824 9/26/19

Seller: Rodney Huffaker, Teresa Huffaker; Buyer: Blake Webre, Brittany Webre; lotG Minor; $160,000; 15898828 9/26/19

Seller: Patrick Mcelroy, Cecile Mcelroy; Buyer: Felipe Cruz; Sec79 T17S R18E; $18,000; 1589839 9/26/19

Seller: Dr Development Group LLC; Buyer: Ruby Slippers Homes INC; lot2 blk1 La Belle Maison; $37,995; 1589831 9/26/19

Seller: Dru Desormeaux, Ashley Arceneaux; Buyer: Norman Gibson III, Lynne Gibson; lots 14 and 15 blk1 St Agnes; $158,500; 1589859 9/26/19

Seller: James Thompson III; Buyer: Katie Leboeuf; lot27 blk7 Roberta Grove; $9,500; 1589860 9/26/19

Seller: Victory Christian Center Assembly of God INC; Buyer: Victory of Houma Church; Sec8 T16S R17E; $10; 1589862 9/26/19

Seller: Deborah Boquet; Buyer: Bowen & Mustin Properties LLC; lot10 blk15 Broadmoor; $80,000; 1589903 9/27/19

Seller: Eula Vizier; Buyer: Jerome Fabre, Shirley Fabre; Sec4 T20S R17E; $10; 1589928 9/27/19

Seller: Stella Fabre, Roger Blanchard; Buyer: Jerome Fabre, Shirley Fabre; Sec4 T20S R17E; $10; 1589929 9/27/19

Seller: Brent Ferrell, Amber Ferrell; Buyer: Kenneth Theriot; lots 21 and 20 blk4 Mulberry Heights; $189,000; 1589930 9/27/19

Seller: Melissa Sawasaki; Buyer: Kim Faulstich; lots 22 and 23 blk5 Greenacre Estate; $333,000; 1589943 9/27/19

Seller: Mckinley J Trucking LLC; Buyer: Patrick Walker; lot35 blk3 Fairfield; $53,000; 1589944 9/27/19

Seller: Gulf South Homes INC; Buyer: Steven Parrish; lot2 blk4 La Belle Maison; $218,985; 1589958 9/27/19

Seller: Quinn Anderton, Elizabeth Esponge; Buyer: Philip Cleveland; lot4 blk10 Mystic; $197,000; 1589964 9/27/19

Seller: Mary Avet; Buyer: Patrick Vergin; Lot in Terrebonne; $39,500; 1589973 9/27/19

Seller: Henry Marie, Katherine Marie; Buyer: Michael Saint Jr, Heidi Saint; lot1 blk7 Ardoyne Plantation Estates; $375,000; 1589982 9/30/19

Seller: Lemuel Glidewell Jr; Buyer: Christopher Anderson, Shayla Anderson; lot11 blk3 Myrtle Grove Heights; $142,500; 1589993 9/30/19

Seller: Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corp; Buyer: Talaya Neil, Teddy Neil; lot21 blk1 Roberta Grove; $44,800; 1590018 9/30/19

Seller: Laura Bourgeois; Buyer: Hewitt Redmond Sr, Nancy Redmond; lot1 blk6 Buquet James; $153,500; 1590019 9/30/19

Seller: Douglas Davenport; Buyer: Earline Porche; lot28 blk7 Patriot Point Add; $192,000; 1590050 9/30/19

Seller: Nailed it Home Solutions LLC; Buyer: Gerald Marcel; lot5 blk12 Pine Ridge; $142,000; 1590060 9/30/19

Seller: Thomas Molinere, Hayley Molinere; Buyer: Tony Billiot; lot6 blk3 Quality Estates Add; $154,000; 1590062 9/30/19

Seller: Dora Bourg, Jack Bourg; Buyer: Norbert Billiot, Cassandra BIlliot; Sec6 T18S R17E; $61,800; 1590066 9/30/19

Seller: Terre Quip INC; Buyer: Mega Beast Commercial Realty LLC; Lot in Terrebonne; $200,000; 1590078 10/1/19

Seller: Terre Quip INC; Buyer: Four CS Of Houma LL; lot1 blk1 Vigueriess; $210,000; 1590079 10/1/19

Seller: US Bank NA; Buyer: G & L Properties LLC; lot3 blk39 Connely Add; $25,020; 1590085 10/1/19

Seller: Cheryl Hebert; Buyer: Properties By B & D Terry LLC; lot9 blk5 West Park Heights; $60,000; 1590143 10/1/19

Seller: United Community Bank; Buyer: PPI Farms LLC, Bay Haven LLC; Sec 62, 81 and 82 T15S R16E; $184,000; 1590145 10/1/19



