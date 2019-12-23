Evidence of the Christmas season is everywhere; retail stores across the area are crowded with shoppers clutching items that will likely become gifts, or baskets full of potential holiday feasts, or various home Xmas decorations. There are yard displays all over Terrebonne and Lafourche, well worth evening discovery expeditions.

More privately, there are parties and gift exchanges; lots of holiday frolicking hereabouts.

Church celebrations of the birth of Christ observe the season less frivolously.

The seasonal events which are open to the general public are usually found in newspaper lists, or you may learn of them by word of mouth from friends and neighbors.

Help? This column is always available to spread the word of community events, but at the moment I have received no word to spread, and there is very little time left before Christmas, this being the last column before Dec. 25. However, there is time yet for events marking the end of 2019 and the new year to come. Call or write.

Rolling Insanity Ahead? Mardi Gras Day falls on Feb. 25 next year. Joni Duet, at the Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has issued a list of the parades happening here.

That's 14 parades in Terrebonne Parish, rolling Friday, Feb. 14, through Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The parading Krewes include Hercules, Tee Caillou, Aquarius, Hyacinthians, Titans, Aphrodite, Mardi Gras, Terreanians, Montegut, Cleopatra, Houmas, Kajuns, Tradition and Bonne Terre.

Find comprehensive Fat Tuesday information at houmatravel.com/blog/post/mardi-gras-2020, or visit houmatravel.com.

Check this out! The Main Terrebonne public library in Houma will operate on a new schedule starting in January. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday hours, 2-6 p.m., will remain the same.” The changes do not affect other branches.

Christmas corn? At times like these, when I have space to fill, but nothing important to fill it with, I turn to what my late brother David would call “column fodder,” bits of attempted humor scavenged from Internet dumpsters and elsewhere:

• A kid who doesn't believe in Santa is a rebel without a Claus.

• Christmas is just like your job. You do all the work and the fat guy with the suit gets all the credit.

• Santa Claus goes down the chimney on Christmas Eve, because it soots him.

• Santa's helpers, of course, are Subordinate clauses.

• If you happen to eat Christmas decorations, you're apt to get Tinselitis!

Seasonal questions:

• How do sheep in Mexico say Merry Christmas? Fleece Navidad.

• What do you get if you deep fry Santa Claus? Crisp Cringle.

• What do you feed a snowman? Icebergs with chilly sauce.

• What do you call a blind reindeer? I have no eye deer.

• What do you call a broke Santa? Saint-NICKEL-LESS.

• How come you never hear anything about the 10th reindeer "Olive"? You know, "Olive the other reindeer, used to laugh and call him names."

