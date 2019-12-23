ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might take it too personally if someone doubts your word or implies that you aren't trustworthy. Before you spend a lot of time fretting, ask yourself if you're being overly sensitive. Then get back to wrapping presents.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can only spread yourself so thin. Your social life could be in high gear as you receive invitations from various people. It may be necessary to send your regrets to a few of them and focus on family.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might need three wise men to help you decipher some obscure messages or email greetings. Some people may be forgetful or leave out the most pertinent details because of holiday distractions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Rise above it all. You might doubt that your confidence is well placed when someone changes their mind or forgets to keep a promise. Don't take it personally; just move on with your day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To each his own. You shouldn't assume that everyone celebrates the upcoming holidays with tinsel, trees and turkeys. Remain sensitive to the different customs and values of your unique and diverse set of friends and acquaintances.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Agree to share some time with friends as well as family. If you need a last-minute treat to take along as a bread-and-butter gift, you could grab a cheerful poinsettia or a warm pumpkin pie.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): There may be temporary doubts about someone's reliability. You might be blowing things out of proportion, however. Remember that things often appear stranger when placed under a microscope than they are when viewed in context as a whole.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A loved one may prefer to mingle with friends rather than sit at home holding hands. You can find something else to do, too. Leave the gate open and your chickens will come home to roost.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take advantage of your fine track record. Head home early or mute the phone to prepare for festivities. You are riding high where work is concerned, and you can probably afford to take a few shortcuts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Hang extra ornaments on the tree or line up some candles. Insisting on attention may be fine in small doses, but faults as well as flair may stand out when you are placed in the spotlight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep plenty of mistletoe handy. Venus is traveling through your sign, so you may feel more attractive and cheerful than usual. You might even prefer to decorate your packages with extra flourishes in the brightest colors.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Jingle some bells or sing some carols. It may be difficult to hold still or relax quietly at home when there are so many other options. You might be carried away by a desire to make joyful noises.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You are on your mark and ready to go right now, but as the next three to four weeks unfold, you might slow down as you become caught up in some fantasies. Your imagination could be working overtime, so you are more willing than usual to explore creative ideas or romantic concepts. Wait until February to make important financial decisions or changes to your business tactics, as you are somewhat susceptible to overlooking details and could easily miss the fine print in January. March could bring some new people into your circle, and group outings can keep your social calendar filled. Your competitiveness or a display of combativeness could rub someone the wrong way in April, so focus on using good manners. June is a good time for a relaxing vacation or a romantic getaway where you can live out some of your favorite fantasies. In late July and early August your business sense is honed to a sharp point, making it a good time to focus on moneymaking activities.