Lockport town officials recently proclaimed Nov. 9 as “Central Lafourche High School Trojan Lancer Band Day” to honor the band’s recent state championship.

The band’s director, Willie Martin, and drum major Brennan Callegan were present during the December Town Hall meeting to accept the proclamation from Mayor Edward Reinhardt and the Town Council.

Town officials said they wanted to dedicate a special day for the band because they brought home the grand championship in the 2019 Louisiana Showcase Marching Band State Championship.

“We are very proud of the band and extend best wishes for their continued success,” town officials said in a joint statement.