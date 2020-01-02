The First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe’s Men’s Club announces their third annual “Butts on the Bay BBQ Dinner & Bake Sale” community fundraiser.

The event will take place 12-3 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 11 in Sailor’s Cove, across from the Piggly Wiggly in Port St. Joe. Come hungry, advanced tickets are not required for dinners, and you can enjoy on site or take home. BBQ plates (pulled pork, cole slaw, baked beans and bread) will be available as well as a huge variety of homemade baked goods for sale by the United Methodist Women.

All proceeds support local community missions including Forgotten Coast Wounded Warriors, Boy Scouts of America, Christian Community Development Fund, Gulf County Domestic Violence Fund, Gulf Coast Hope Center, Oak Grove Community Wide Dinners, PSJ High School Athletics, and more.