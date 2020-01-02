The county cut the ribbon on its first official pickleball courts at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill during the summer and by the end of the year new pickleball-exclusive courts had also opened up at Salinas Park. Port St. Joe officials are debating how best to use tennis/pickleball courts at Frank Pate Park, and considering some kind of arrangement with Gulf District Schools for use of tennis courts at Lamar Faison Fields. The dedication of those who play locally was observed in the days after Hurricane Michael when those who play cleaned the Frank Pate Park courts to resume their pastime. In sum, the fastest-growing sport in the nation is reflected in similar growth, maybe not as fast as pickleball aficionados would prefer, right here in tiny Gulf County.