Southern (3-10, 0-0) vs. Texas Southern (3-10, 0-0)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern and Texas Southern meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Southern finished with six wins and 12 losses, while Texas Southern won 14 games and lost four.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Chris Baldwin and Justin Hopkins have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Armstrong has accounted for 54 percent of all Texas Southern field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-8 when they score 73 points or fewer and 3-2 when they exceed 73 points. The Jaguars are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Southern has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 77.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have averaged 21.2 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com