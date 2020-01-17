Southeastern Louisiana (5-12, 2-4) vs. Abilene Christian (9-7, 4-1)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks for its third straight win over Abilene Christian at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian's last win at home against the Lions came on Feb. 21, 2016.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southeastern Louisiana's Ty Brewer, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Lions scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Wildcats have scored 76.4 points per game and allowed 67.6 points per game across five conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 63.6 points scored and 72.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TY: Brewer has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 61.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 9-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Abilene Christian has an assist on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) across its previous three outings while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 32 of 60 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.5 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. The Southeastern Louisiana offense has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 316th among Division I teams).

