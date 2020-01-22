Familiar fairy tale characters will come to life this week during a musical performed by students at Hillcrest High School.

“Into the Woods” features Prince Charming, Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty and other characters from stories written by the Brothers Grimm.

“This is one of my absolute favorite shows,” Hillcrest High School theater teacher Brent Jones said in a news release. “It’s a perfect musical for our program because there are lots of roles for students, the music is both accessible and rigorous, and the narrative will challenge our students and audiences to consider these stories from a new perspective.”

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the N. Joyce Sellers Theatre at the Hillcrest High, 300 Patriot Parkway. General admission tickets cost $7 and will be available at the door. Advance tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/events/hillcrest or by calling 1-866-967-8167.

The play’s plot follows a baker and his wife who want to have a child, but can’t because of a witch’s curse. The two embark on a journey to break the curse with Sleeping Beauty and Jack of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” who also have wishes they want fulfilled.

The play was created by famed composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim and playwright James Lapine,

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1987 and earned multiple Tony awards. Disney made a film version in 2014 starring Meryl Streep.

The cast includes:

• Valerie Allen as the baker’s wife

• Nathan Blake as Jack

• Averie Bonneville as Jack’s mother

• Elizabeth Bright as Cinderella’s mother

• Jaanai de la Torre as the Witch

• Tyson Evans as Cinderella’s prince

• Jordan Hall as the Wolf

• Luke Hamner as the baker

• Raegan Harris as Florinda

• Layla Khan-Hickman as Cinderella

• Abigail Kizziah as Rapunzel

• Zion Lewis as Cinderella’s stepmother

• Kaitlyn Lowry as Granny

• Bella Marshall as Little Red

• Kai Miller as the Mysterious Man

• Hayden Morrison as Rapunzel’s prince

• Teaira Smith as Lucinda

• D’Mar Tarront-Milton as the narrator

• Daven Threadgill as the steward

The production team includes musical director Glinda Blackshear, choreographer Lindsey Jones, scenic designer Shawn Reese, costume designer Jeanette Waterman, lighting designer and technical director David H. Jones, sound designer Ryan Rainwater, props designer Tina Medders, stage manager Julianna Moore and assistant stage manager Wylie Walker.