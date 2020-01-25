Boston Celtics (30-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (17-29, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

The Pelicans have gone 8-15 in home games. New Orleans is fourth in the league with 16.5 fast break points per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 3.1.

The Celtics have gone 12-9 away from home. Boston is 29-8 when scoring more than 100 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Pelicans 140-105 in their last matchup on Jan. 11. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points, and Frank Jackson paced New Orleans scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Favors leads the Pelicans with 10.0 rebounds and averages 9.8 points. Josh Hart is shooting 45.4 percent and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Kemba Walker leads the Celtics averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 22.1 points per game and shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. Marcus Smart has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 121.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, nine steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Jayson Tatum: day to day (groin), Enes Kanter: out (hip), Jaylen Brown: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.