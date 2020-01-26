A March trial date has been set for the former Tuscaloosa County Community Corrections director accused of sexually abusing four employees.

More than eight years have passed since Dan Boisot was arrested on a 23-count felony indictment. Court proceedings have been delayed multiple times due to his declining health.

Civil lawsuits filed by the women who worked for Boisot claimed he made unwanted sexual advances, exposed himself and touched them inappropriately. One woman claimed that he “slammed her against the wall” and put his hand over her mouth when she screamed, and on several occasions gripped her arms hard enough to leave bruises.

The same woman said that he told her dirty jokes and asked personal questions about her marriage and why she didn’t have children. She said that he would call her into his office and lock the door to prevent her from leaving. Other women claimed that Boisot made unwelcome advances and similar statements about their clothing and bodies.

Specially appointed Circuit Court Judge Hoyt Elliott, a judge in Walker County, has set a trial date for the week of March 2. The judge denied Boisot’s previous requests to have the case dismissed because of his health.

According to court records and testimony at a hearing held in 2016, Boisot suffers from lung and thyroid cancer which has led to dementia and other health problems. He is “unable to stay awake for any significant period of time,” is incontinent and was undergoing chemotherapy and in-home weekly wound care three times a week, according to a motion filed by his attorney last year.

At a court hearing in 2016, his attorney said Boisot cancer had spread to his lungs, lymph nodes, vocal cords and chest. He lives in Tennessee with his wife.

A Tuscaloosa County grand jury indicted Boisot in 2011, charging him with two counts of sodomy, two counts of attempted sodomy, four counts of extortion, four counts of using his position for personal gain and 11 counts of sexual abuse against four victims.

Tuscaloosa County Community Corrections is now known as Tuscaloosa Alternative Sentencing. The agency controls the county’s electronic monitoring, drug court supervision, community service and drug testing programs.

Reach Stephanie Taylor at stephanie.taylor@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0210.