Louisiana-Monroe (6-13, 2-8) vs. Texas State (12-9, 5-5)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks to extend Louisiana-Monroe's conference losing streak to seven games. Louisiana-Monroe's last Sun Belt win came against the South Alabama Jaguars 69-49 on Jan. 4. Texas State lost 64-62 loss at home to Texas-Arlington in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas State's Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Warhawks have scored 66.7 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.EFFECTIVE ERTEL: Michael Ertel has connected on 36.9 percent of the 111 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He's also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-11 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Texas State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points and has allowed 61.8 points per game over its last five.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-9 when fewer than four Bobcats players score in double-figures.

STINGY STATE: Texas State has held opposing teams to 64.1 points per game, the lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com