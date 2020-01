Mark your calendars for the two “Ask-A-Master Gardener” clinics in February -- on Saturday, Feb. 1 and again on Saturday, Feb. 15. These question and answer sessions are held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET at the Port St. Joe Extension Office, 502 E. 4th St. Gulf County Master Gardeners will be available to help find answers to gardening questions and problems. Stop by, meet your gardening neighbors and chat about rebuilding your yard and planning/planting for Spring.