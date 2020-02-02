I saw an animal last week I had seen only once before — a road-killed white skunk. I turned around to check for sure, although the smell had been a dead giveaway. The body was snow white with a bit of black on the lower sides and belly. A beautiful creature. The one I had seen many years ago looked the same, and because of its unusual pattern we preserved it (carefully packaged in a plastic bag to contain the odor) in a freezer as a museum specimen.

I was not surprised to find a road-killed skunk. They breed in winter and are more likely to cross highways then in search of mates. This was the third skunk I had seen in a month. The others had the classic color pattern: black body and two white stripes that start as a V-shape at the head. The body striping is highly variable. The black band can be broad and the white narrow or vice versa. Besides the two almost all-white skunks, I have also seen one that was almost all black.

Mountain lions, coyotes and black bears have all been documented to be successful predators on skunks. No doubt some attempts are unsuccessful because of the skunk’s special weaponry. Great-horned owls have been reported to attack full grown skunks as prey, although some behavioral ecologists question such reports. Like most birds, owls have no sense of smell, so the skunk’s special assault weapon is of little concern. Knowing whether the owl closes its eyes before the skunk sprays would be of interest. I observed a skunk-eating animal up close when I pitched a road-killed skunk into a pond to feed a 13-foot alligator. The alligator had no problem taking one big bite then gulping down the whole skunk. The problem for me and a group I was leading on a tour came when the alligator’s jaws crushed the skunk’s body, including the scent glands. Apparently, the odor did not affect the gator. Not so for those of us standing within 20 feet of it¬ — an unforgettable olfactory experience.

A clever research study by Jennifer S. Hunter (University of California, Davis) published in the scientific journal Behavioral Ecology examined the effectiveness of striped skunk defense strategies against predators. She used video cameras to record the responses of native carnivores, including mountain lions, badgers and coyotes, not only to the color pattern of a skunk but also to its body shape. In addition to its signature black-and-white coloration, a skunk has a short, wide body different from most other edible mammals. In the study, taxidermy models of skunks and gray foxes, which are similar in size but are camouflaged and have long legs and slender bodies, were placed in isolated habitats and bait was put out to attract predators.

Some of the fox models were painted black and white, and some of the skunk models were painted a nondescript gray, resulting in four options a predator might encounter. The findings were highly variable regarding predator responses as they approached a model. But the researcher concluded that that even the largest ones were more cautious if the model either was black-and-white or had the body shape of a skunk. An additional finding was that predators were much more cautious in habitats where skunks occurred in greater abundance than in those where they were less common. In a landscape where a predator is more likely to encounter a skunk and learn firsthand just how negative that experience would be, the more likely it will be to avoid these short, wide black-and-white creatures.

Unfortunately, neither black-and-white warning colors nor the squatty body of a skunk provides any protection when the predator is a 4,000-pound vehicle barreling down the highway. Since skunks cross roads most often at night, I suppose an alert driver might be more likely to see a white one. The skunk’s dumpy shape would make no difference whatsoever.

Whit Gibbons, professor emeritus of ecology, University of Georgia, grew up in Tuscaloosa. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama and his Ph.D. from Michigan State University. Send environmental questions to ecoviews@gmail.com.