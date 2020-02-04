The 2020 session of the Alabama Legislature will likely be well underway before the Tuscaloosa City Council chooses a lobbying firm to represent the city in Montgomery.

The 2020 session of the Alabama Legislature will likely be well underway before the Tuscaloosa City Council chooses a lobbying firm to represent the city in Montgomery.

Council members have been divided about which of three firms to choose. Most council members said they’re leaning toward hiring deGraffenreid and Co., recommended by city staff and run by Tuscaloosa native Ryan deGraffenreid III. But Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry said she wants to hire a black-owned lobbying firm from Birmingham.

On Tuesday, McKinstry was one of two members of the council’s administration and policy committee who voted to recommend the Pickens Group to the full city council. Committee member Councilwoman Phyllis W. Odom was the other.

“I was impressed with him,” McKinstry said.

Councilman Eddie Pugh, who cast the lone committee vote against choosing the Pickens Group, along with Councilman Kip Tyner and Council President Cynthia Almond, are all expected to oppose the selection once it goes before the full council.

Councilman Lee Busby said he’s yet to find a compelling reason not to go with deGraffenried and Co., which a team of city staff members recommended for approval during a selection process that began in October.

“It’s a hard decision to make,” Councilwoman Raevan Howard said. “but I feel like diversity has been part of the process from the beginning.”

If the full council votes against hiring the Pickens Group, the matter will return to the committee level, pushing the hiring of a lobbyist well beyond Tuesday’s start of the 2020 Legislative Session.

During a specially called meeting of the council’s administration and policy committee last week, the council heard from the Bloom Group Inc. of Montgomery, the Pickens Group and deGraffenried and Co., also based in Montgomery.

City attorneys and staff members graded these firms from a list of predetermined criteria and ended up choosing deGraffenreid and Co.

But on Jan. 14, a vote to award the $48,000 annual contract to deGraffenried and Co. was yanked from the City Council agenda.

Then, a week later, McKinstry requested that the three firms make pitches to the City Council so that it can have the final say on who speaks for the city in Montgomery.

Hal Bloom and the Bloom Group has been the city’s lobbying firm since 2007 and is the only one that does not have an immediate conflict of interest in an expected political battle that’s coming in the upcoming legislative session.

Tuscaloosa is joining with the Alabama League of Municipalities and other cities across the state to oppose legislation that would remove some of the authority and oversight that local governments have over their utility poles and rights of way.

Telecommunication companies, like Verizon and AT&T, are pushing for the removal of some of these regulatory powers to make the roll out of 5G cellular technology easier and more efficient.

Both deGraffenried and Co. and the Pickens Group list AT&T among their current clients, meaning that lobbying for the city of Tuscaloosa could complicate matters for them.

But deGraffenried, whose family has been involved in Alabama politics since the late 1800s, said he could manage the conflict if he and his two full-time lobbyists were chosen to represent his hometown.

Pickens, who started The Pickens Group after 30 years with BellSouth and AT&T, also said he’d likely recuse himself from the debate if his firm is selected as Tuscaloosa’s lobbyist.

Bloom, who also represents the League of Municipalities, has been caught up in conflicts when the League and the city of Tuscaloosa have taken opposing positions.

None of the potential lobbyists would be completely free from conflicts of interest, but city leaders — including Mayor Walt Maddox — have voiced a preference for a local voice.

“When you have someone from Tuscaloosa who is capable, you have to lean on the hometown person,” Maddox said.

Pugh seemed to agree.

“Let your buck stop here,” Pugh said, “and let your work stop here.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.