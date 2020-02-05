Tulane (10-11, 2-7) vs. No. 25 Houston (17-5, 7-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Houston presents a tough challenge for Tulane. Tulane has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Houston lost 64-62 to Cincinnati in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulane's Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have collectively scored 50 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 64 percent of all Green Wave scoring over the last five games.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Cougars have given up only 60.8 points per game across nine conference games. That's an improvement from the 65.5 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 32.5 percent of the 77 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He's also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Houston has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71.4 points while giving up 58.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Green Wave. Houston has 38 assists on 70 field goals (54.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Tulane has assists on 33 of 64 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Tulane defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.9 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate in the country. Houston has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.5 percent through 22 games (ranking the Cougars 296th among Division I teams).

