OKALOOSA COUNTY — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Investigations Unit has accomplished new milestones.

Recently one of the members achieved PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor Certification, six members earned the SDI Divemaster certification, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff‘s Office.

Three members are being certified as cylinder visual inspectors. All members are about to embark in Public Safety Diving training culminating in additional specialized certifications.

The OCSO Dive Unit consists of eight agency members who take on the special assignments when needed, in addition to their regular duties.

These members received the advanced training in several diving specialty courses and culminated the Divemaster curriculum after logging more than 170 training hours.

The Divemaster professional level certification increases a diver’s knowledge of leading dive operations, physics, and physiology, as well as increases a diver’s proficiency with scuba diving skills.

The Dive Unit is regularly called upon to assist patrol and other law enforcement agencies. Duties include helping to recover firearms and evidence for criminal investigations, as well as submerged items for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Okaloosa is surrounded with waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the National Seashore, and countless bay and fresh water environments. The OCSO Dive Team stands ready to respond whenever called.