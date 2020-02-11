Teachers are justifiably upset after Gov. John Bel Edwards released a proposed budget last week that fails to specifically include money for teacher raises he repeatedly promised during his re-election campaign and well before.

Instead, a top administrator told a legislative committee Friday, the raises will have to come from local school boards using a $39 million increase they would receive under his spending plan.

That drew immediate concern from teacher unions that backed Edwards in his re-election bid.

“I am floored. I am really floored,” Cynthia Posey, legislative and political director for the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, told The Advocate newspaper in a story reprinted in The Courier and Daily Comet. “We definitely have concerns about that.”

A representative for the Louisiana Association of Educators suggested that the budget is tentative, as lawmakers have yet to agree on revenue estimates. He expressed optimism that Edwards and legislators will address the teacher pay raises before approving the budget during a session that starts March 9.

Edwards has said his goal is to increase the average pay for Louisiana's 50,000 public school teachers to the southeastern average over three years that started in 2019. The state's pay is still an estimated $1,000 or so below the southeastern average of just over $52,000 a year.

Edwards delivered on part of his promise last year by securing the Legislature's approval of a $1,000 pay raise for teachers. That cost Louisiana taxpayers about $100 million.

So even if local school boards spent every dime of the $39 million increase they would receive under Edwards' newly proposed budget -- something that simply won't happen -- it wouldn't get teachers halfway toward the southeastern average.

Edwards needs to explain in clear terms what's going on here. Teachers and others are already accusing him of breaking a promise, and it's easy to understand why. Is he pushing for a teacher pay raise or not?

-- Editorials represent the opinion of this newspaper and not any single individual.