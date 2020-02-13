OKALOOSA COUNTY — A human smuggler from Honduras apprehended by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 10 last year has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison.

Edwin Tercero and five other occupants of his vehicle were pulled over by OCSO deputies as part of an "Operation Stonegarden" patrol in February 2019, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Operation Stonegarden is a U.S. Border Patrol/Federal Emergency Management Agency grant program designed to enhance border security through partnerships with state, local and tribal agencies along key transportation routes into the United States.

RELATED: Honduran man arrested in Crestview for assaulting Border Patrol agent

During the traffic stop, Border Patrol agents were called for assistance and found all six occupants in the car were in the country illegally and that Tercero had previously been arrested by USBP in May 2018 in Gulfport, Mississippi on suspicion of alien smuggling and illegal activity.

He had escaped after assaulting the Border Patrol officer.

Tercero was sentenced to 24 months in connection with the 2018 case. The 46-month sentence will run consecutively.

Two OCSO sergeants testified during Tercero’s trial, which lasted three days.