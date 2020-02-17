50 years ago this week

• Ed Watkins, state editor of The Tuscaloosa News, was presented a Public Service Award Plaque from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Division. The plaque is given to those in the news media who show an interest and understanding of the problems of the federal law enforcement officers in enforcing the illicit liquor and firearms laws.

• A committee visited Crestmont Elementary School to determine if the school met the standards of the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges, after a three-year effort by faculty and interested persons to bring the school into compliance.

• Alvin Samples and Danny Ford were named as permanent captains of the 1969 Crimson Tide football team.

• After five months of controversy, a dog law was passed by the City Commission. The law said that dog owners in the city limits could not permit loud and frequent barking that disturbed the neighbors; owners could not allow their dog to run free when the dog had destroyed or damaged the property of other persons or habitually ran after and barks at pedestrians or vehicles using the public streets or sidewalks; owners could not permit the dog’s pen to become so unsanitary as to create smells to the annoyance of neighbors.

• Officials at B.F. Goodrich said they had eliminated a source of air pollution by ending the practice of burning scrap tires. They were using a landfill operation instead.

• Edward D. Robertson of Northport qualified as a candidate for re-election to the state Legislature from Tuscaloosa County in the upcoming Democratic primaries. Robertson had been a member of the House about three years after being elected to fill the unexpired term of the late Hugh Thomas in a special election in 1967.

• Deaths this week included Tuscaloosa policeman Henry D. Kelley Jr., 46, who lost his battle with cancer.

• Lee Roy Jordan was out front in Alabama’s poll to select its Super ‘60s Crimson Tide.

• The city of Tuscaloosa postponed suits against local property owners for maintaining substandard housing for the third time. City district attorney Richard Shelby said suits against two owners would be postponed until several more warrants were issued.

25 years ago this week

• The University of Alabama board of trustees approved projects to realign Thomas Street on the UA campus and to add walking, jogging and bicycle trails, restrooms and an overlook to River Road Park.

• Gina Rushing became the first female officer on the Fayette Police Department.

• A professorship at the University of Alabama School of Law was established by a $100,000 donation from Mobile attorney John W. Sharbrough III.

• A missing 12-year-old Persian cat and its brokenhearted owner were at the center of a bizarre kidnapping case involving at least two Tuscaloosa County people who would face life imprisonment if convicted. Ginny Hamaker of Berry offered a $2,000 reward for her cat and two separate investigations connected to the feline’s disappearance have led to at least four arrests, but the cat remained missing. Some men from Tennessee were involved in the cat caper.

• Jim Wells, the University of Alabama’s first-year head baseball coach, had a successful debut as the Crimson Tide won a pair of games over visiting Middle Tennessee State, 2-1 and 6-2.

The state school board named former Tuscaloosa City Schools superintendent Thomas E. Ingram Jr. as acting superintendent.

10 years ago this week

• The Tuscaloosa City Council gave final approval to the development Riverwalk Place that would be between Jack Warner Parkway and the Black Warrior River next to River Road Park West.

• Northport City Council planned to spend up to $348,000 to replace police patrol cars that, in some cases, had logged up to 240,000 miles. More than half of the Northport Police Department’s patrol cars had 100,000 or more, and at least 12 of the cars had between 170,000 and 240,000 miles.

• Stillman College’s new band center was named for Thomas E. Lyle, who was Stillman’s band director from 2000 to 2009.

• County commissioners delayed a planned vote on financing an $8.3 million recreation facility at Faucett Brothers Park, leaving the future of the center undecided.

• The Moundville City Council approved opening a group home for mentally ill veterans, most of them senior citizens, in a vacant assisted-living facility that had garnered opposition in the past.

• The University of West Alabama celebrated its 175th year of existence. It began when Samuel Rutherford Houston cleared out some of his land for a Presbyterian church and the Livingston Female Academy in 1835.

• Two West Alabama high school students were nominated for the United States service academies by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Tuscaloosa. Jacob Norton, a student at Demopolis High School, was nominated to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Joseph Stephens, a student at Northridge High School, was nominated to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

• The sentencing of Roy Johnson, former two-year college chancellor and Tuscaloosa legislator, was delayed for the fifth time. Johnson, 64, had been a key witness for federal prosecutors’ probe of the state’s two-year college system since agreeing to plead guilty to 14 federal criminal charges of conspiracy, bribery, witness tampering and money laundering. He also agreed to pay $18.2 million in restitution including his $1.3 million home in Opelika.

Five years ago this week

• The Northport City Council approved up to $1.8 million in tax incentives for the redevelopment of the old Kmart store at Northport Corners.

• Three sites were under consideration for the new Holt High School: the current location of the school, a parcel south of Jack Warner Parkway and a parcel north of University Boulevard.

• Phyllis Odom was sworn in at Tuscaloosa City Hall as the District 1 representative.

• The Southeast’s tallest slide was coming to Snow Hinton Park. The spiral slide would reach 38 feet and would have safeguards to keep children from falling to the ground.

• Members of the mayor’s Student Rental Housing Task Force were told that years of unchecked growth in large-scale student housing complexes continued to strain efforts to lure tenants to current developments.

• The Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa recognized law enforcement officers as Officer of the Year. University of Alabama Police Investigator Micah Rogers, Tuscaloosa Police Officer Edgar Hall, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baker, Northport Police Sgt. Jerome Fields and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Joshua Boody were honored.

One year ago this week

• The city of Northport planned to seek additional state grant funds to expand the recycling program it planned to roll out in the spring.

• Tuscaloosa City Council members spent two hours discussing Mayor Walt Maddox’s Elevate Tuscaloosa plan, a 1-cent sales tax he said was needed to raise $250 million for education, transportation and recreation in Tuscaloosa.

• After Goodloe Sutton, longtime editor and publisher of The Democrat-Reporter, a 140-year-old weekly newspaper in Linden, wrote an editorial calling for a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, the editorship of the paper was turned over to Elecia R. Dexter, a black woman.

• One of Midtown Village’s original tenants, Kinnucan’s, was closing its doors for good.

• A Collins-Riverside Middle School student took a gun to school with intentions of selling it to another student, school officials said. The loaded pistol was located outside on school property.

• A new Checkers restaurant opened on McFarland Boulevard in Northport in the old Payless Shoe Source site.

Compiled by retired News librarian Betty Slowe.