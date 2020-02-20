According to a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the 2020 Gulf red snapper recreational season will open June 11 through July 25.

The release said there is a possibility of a fall reopening if quota is available.

This season will apply to those fishing from private recreational vessels in Gulf state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.

Florida was delegated authority earlier this month to manage recreational red snapper harvest from private vessels in Gulf federal waters.

For more on recreational snapper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snapper” under the “Reef Fish” tab.