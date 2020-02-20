The Sheriff is a six-part podcast series from The Northwest Florida Daily News and The Gannett Company. All episodes are now available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

EPISODE 5: LISTEN on iTUNES >>>

EPISODE 5: LISTEN on SPOTIFY >>>

PART 5 OF 6: DIG TWO GRAVES

The State of Florida laid out its first-degree premeditated murder case against brothers Jesse and Doyle Cayson and their friend, William Dorace Brown, with at the end of November 1958 for the murder of Okaloosa County Sheriff's candidate Lester Wilson on March 15, 1940.

State Attorney William A. Hallowes III bookended the prosecution‘s case with bombshell revelations from two different witnesses.

The first was from Mattie Lee Boeck, who testified she‘d been in a sexual relatonship with both brothers at the time and was with all three men on the night of the murder, heard them discussing their plan, then watched the three of them follow Woodrow Wilson, Lester Wilson and Venie Davis, driving down the road in a car with the lights off and just minutes before the murder.

Marjorie King — Marjorie Sasser in 1940 — testified she'd been in the seen Sheriff H. Isle Enzor, former Sheriff Johnnie P. Steele and Constable Joe Adams meet with Jesse Cayson in 1943 and command him to check himself into the Florida State Mental Hospital in Chattahoochee because he was telling people he killed Lester Wilson.

•••

Okaloosa County Sheriff Ray Wilson, Lester Wilson's son, paid for another lawyer for the prosecution, out of his own pocket, and picked a great one in Pensacola's Forsyth "Buddy" Caro, an aging former baseball star who'd been an attorney for 40 years and had a reputation for being hard-nosed and fair — and for constantly chewing on cigars, though few had ever seen him light one.

Each of the attorneys for the prosecution had a chance to focus on one part of the case, and each had nailed it so far. Assistant State Attorney Gillis Powell had done a masterful job picking the jury. State Attorney William A. Hallowes III crafted a convincing case against all three defendants.

Now, it was Caro's turn to take on defense attorneys Thomas Beasley, for the Caysons, and Ferrin Campbell for Brown.

•••

The state's case boiled down to Jesse Cayson being the shooter, with Doyle Cayson and William Dorace Brown helping carry out the planning and execution of the murder.

Doyle Cayson's alibi was that he'd picked up his friend, One-Eyed Burrus Brown, around 4 p.m., they'd borrowed fishing equipment from another friend, Clarence Alford, then gone to local fishing holes at Silver Creek and Ti-Ti Creek, where they'd intermittently cooked supper, waded in the creek, fished, built a fire and ran into several people before heading back to town just minutes after Lester Wilson's murder had occurred.

Burrus Brown died several years before the trial, which was confirmed by his widow, Ollie Morrell.

Clarence Alford couldn't remember if he'd lent Doyle fishing equipment that day, but confirmed he'd gone to the creek with his nephew, Roy Alford, to check on a moonshine mill they used for making whiskey. He never saw Doyle again that day.

Roy said he'd seen Doyle and Burrus at the creek, but couldn't be sure of the time, and that before his grand jury testimony in 1940 and 1952 he'd received visits from Jesse, who "reminded me we were friends, and not to forget that."

Charlie King was fishing on the creek on March 15, 1940, with his wife and children and he'd seen Doyle and Burrus "around dusk" and when pressed by Beasley to guess the time, he'd said "8 p.m. or 9 p.m." but Campbell called a witness from the State Weather Service, William Riley, to testify that records showed sundown on March 15, 1940 had been around 6 p.m.

•••

Arlie Royals was an auto mechanic who lived in Crestview in 1940, and on the night of Lester Wilson's murder he was sitting on his front porch when he heard the news.

Less than 30 minutes after that, Doyle Cayson and Burrus Brown pulled up to Royals' house in Doyle's car. Royals walked over to the window. Doyle told him his headlights were out, and asked if Royals could take a look.

Royals told Doyle and Burrus that Lester Wilson had been shot.

"Oh yeah?" Doyle said. "You hear that, Burrus? He said Lester Wilson's been shot. Well, in case anyone asks, we were fishing."

Royals said he did notice fishing equipment in the car, and quickly found the trouble with the headlights - a wire in a small tube, running from the fuse block to the steering column had been disconnected. To get to this wire you had to open the hood of the car and reach underneath. Caro established on cross-examination that Royals had fixed the light by simply reconnecting the wire, and that Doyle had said the light's connection must have been jarred loose by driving through thick brush to get to a fishing spot at the creek earlier that evening. Caro established with Royals, a mechanic by trade, that this would've been almost impossible because of the wire's location — directly by the steering wheel and under the hood.

Doyle took the stand in his own defense. Beasley established Doyle's alibi from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. the day of the murder. Doyle said he was "in and out" of the Wilson's house with a big group of people who were "helping out around the house" after Lester was shot. He said he remember talking to Venie Davis and asking her if she wanted to see his fishing equipment, but not telling her it was better she hadn‘t seen who did it.

Doyle, like the other two defendants, issued a blanket series of denials to Mattie Lee Boeck's testimony, saying he‘d never seen her before her testimony. He also denied there was any way Curtis Davis could have seen him driving away from Long Drive because he was fishing.

On cross-examination, Doyle said he'd gotten back to town after fishing shortly after the shooting and was at the Wilson‘s house by 9 p.m. Doyle said he didn't go to the Sun Ray Cafe "very often, then when asked what very often was, said he was there 2-3 times per week. He also admitted he knew "quite a few" women who worked at the same shirt factory as Mattie Lee, but not Mattie Lee, who lived almost directly next door to the Sun Ray Cafe.

When Doyle was asked if he ever had a problem with Lester Wilson, he said he didn't, but then said everything was fine until Lester killed Murray McArthur in 1939 — a line of questioning that was quickly shut down by Judge Fleet.

It was one of a half-dozen times during the trial that Fleet shut down any line of questioning about Murray McArthur's killing, even though it may have spoken to motive.

"It did not pertain to the case at hand," Fleet said. "It was a complete distraction. It had nothing to do with what the three individuals were charged with."

In no part of the indictment was Murray McArthur's killing mentioned.

•••

Dempsey Outlaw worked at the Standard Service Station on March 15, 1940, and was called to testify by the defense in order to say he'd shut the Standard down at 6 p.m. that night, so there was no way Doyle could have called the Sun Ray Cafe around 7:30 p.m.

Caro pulled Outlaw's 1940 grand jury testimony and called State Investigator H. Clay Mitchell to the stand. Both said Outlaw, in 1940, claimed he closed the Standard at 8 p.m.

Campbell's defense of William Dorace Brown was next. Throughout Doyle's defense he'd done a deft job of quietly inserting doubt into the case by establishing with every witness who said they either knew "One-Eyed" Burrus Brown or saw him on the day of the murder that it wasn't his client.

You could call it the "Which Brown Was it?" defense.

Dorace Brown's alibi centered around a visit to a sick preacher with his wife, Mertice, on the night of the murder. Lillie Lindsey was too ill to leave the hospital to testify in court, but Campbell had her deposed in her hospital room and read her testimony to the court.

Lindsey said Dorace Brown had come and visited her sick husband, a preacher, and had stayed at the house until "after dark." Lindsey's daughter, Janie Mae Currie, testified to the same thing.

Lindsey also added that the day of the murder had been the only time the Browns had come to visit her until right before the 1958 trial, when they'd each come to see her "2-3 times" in the weeks leading up to the trial's start.

Mertice testified they'd left their two children with Dorace's mother and his brother, Carl Brown, at Carl's house, which was right next door to where Mertice and Dorace lived. It was also just one block from where the Wilson's lived and just two house down from Alfred and Sharon Hutto, Lester's brother-in-law and younger sister.

Mertice and Carl testified Dorace stayed in the car for about 10 minutes, talking with Carl. Carl said he told Dorace about the shooting of Lester Wilson and Dorace left immediately. Another man, Earl Hinote, said he'd been standing on Carl's porch with him when they heard the gunshot and Carl Brown said "that's the one that got the son-of-a-bitch" when he heard the shot.

Caro pointed this out to Carl Brown in his 1958 testimony, and Brown said that Hinote had misheard him.

Dorace testified he'd left from his house to visit another sick preacher, a Mr. Arnette, but Arnette died before the trial. Dorace said he'd stopped at another friend's house, Earl Jernigan, to see if he wanted to go to a local filling station with him, but Jernigan said he declined.

Dorace Brown's credible alibi ended right after 8 p.m. — around the time Mattie Lee Boeck said he'd found her outside the Crestview post office and shoved her in his car.

In his testimony, Dorace Brown said he was working for the Work Projects Agency in 1940, milling and paving roads on the same crew as Burrus Brown —further adding to the confusion about the two men.

Caro pressed him on his whereabouts, but Dorace Brown stuck to his story like glue and said very little other than that.

Dorace, like the other defendants, said he'd never seen Mattie Lee Boeck before the trial started. He actually testified that he'd never seen Jesse or Doyle Cayson before they met at the Panama City jail after their arrests in July 1958, which both of the Caysons testified to as well.

•••

The first person called to testify in Jesse Cayson‘s defense was Johnnie P. Steele, who served as Okaloosa County Sheriff from 1932-1940, and had not shown up to the scene of Lester Wilson's murder until almost three hours after the shooting.

Beasley got Steele to deny, straight off, ever having been in the Cayson's home in 1943 — or ever having been in a room with H. Isle Enzor, Joe Adams and Jesse at the same time.

It was the only time in the trial when Fleet openly admonished one of the attorneys. As Beasley was framing the questions to Steele as answers, Caro objected he was leading the witness and Fleet sustained.

Then, Beasley did it again.

"Don't go too far, Tom," Fleet said.

Steele then answered — it was almost verbatim what Beasley had asked him.

Caro got Steele to admit he knew Jesse had been sent to the state hospital, then asked him where he was on March 15, 1940 at 8 p.m.

Beasley objected and Steele didn't have to answer. Fleet sent the jury out of the courtroom and set some parameters for Steele's testimony — he wasn't on trial, so he could only be asked about things pertaining to what he knew of the three defendants.

Caro's next question to Steele was if he sent all the bloodhounds out of Okaloosa County on the night of March 15, 1940. Fleet instructed Steele he didn't have to answer.

Caro then asked Steele if he'd ever spoken with Doyle or Dorace Brown about Lester Wilson's murder. Steele said he had not, then when Caro referred to his 1940 grand jury testimony, Steele quickly backpedaled and said he had. He also said he considered both of the Caysons to be "close friends" and he'd spent time with them, socially, including visits to the Sheriff's office.

Beasley then called Marjorie King's ex-husband, Grover Sasser, to testify. He said his ex-wife had never said anything to him about the alleged conversation between Jesse and the three men in 1943. Grover also testified that in 1943, Marjorie had been a regular user of Amital — Amobarbital — which was discontinued in the 1980s because of widespread abuse.

Amital is a barbituate — a tranquilizer/sedative. Caro objected to this line of questioning but was overruled. It's never established how much she took or if she had a prescription, just that Grover said it made her "sleepy" after she took them.

Caro had it put in the record that Beasley had also represented Grover Sasser in his divorce from Marjorie King.

•••

Perhaps the most compelling testimonies for the defense were that of Alta McArthur and Newman Brackin.

McArthur was a former Okaloosa County Sheriff and older brother of Murray McArthur, the man Lester Wilson had killed in self-defense in 1939. Brackin was a state senator who owned a drug store in downtown Crestview and had been one of the pallbearers at Murray McArthur's funeral.

Alta's father was also a former Chief Sheriff's Deputy, J.A. McArthur, who died in the line of duty in 1933.

Alta testified that he was in Brackin's Drug Store on the night of March 15, 1940, hanging out with some friends, and saw Jesse parked out front as he walked in. This was about 30 minutes before he found out about the murder of Lester Wilson, which was shortly after 8 p.m.

Alta, in his 1958 testimony, said he couldn't recall any of the friends he was with that night. It was an alibi McArthur went out of his way to repeat to people close to him over the years — including his own children — although he‘d never been a suspect in the case.

"I was told, if anyone ever asked about it, that my father was at the drugstore downtown, with friends, at the time of the murder," Penny Janowski McArthur said. "And that was because, you know, everything with the man who'd been killed and what had happened with Murray ... and no one ever came and talked to my father about (Lester)."

Brackin said he closed the drug store around 8 p.m., when Alta would've still been there, but returned at approximately 8:20 p.m. to "get medicine" and was confronted by Jesse Cayson outside the store, asking for medicine for "Mr. Wilson and Mrs. Wilson."

Brackin testified he gave Jesse "compounded medicine" then left.

On cross-examination by Caro, Brackin is forced to go over his testimony to the 1940 grand jury — the one that resulted in zero arrests.

Caro has Brackin read from his testimony, in which Brackin told state investigator Henry Clay Mitchell that Jesse was "nervous, excited and excitable" when they met inside the drug store and he'd initially demanded Brackin give him morphine, several times, but Brackin refused.

It's not specified what the drug Brackin did give Jesse. He also gave no mention of seeing Alta McArthur at the drug store, in his grand jury testimony in 1940 or his trial testimony in 1958.

Jesse said his only recollection of March 15, 1940, was being parked in front of the Brackin Drug Store shortly after 8 p.m., when he heard that Lester Wilson had been shot. At that same time, Jesse said, he was scheduled to pick up a man who went by Dr. Hart. Jesse said Dr. Hart instructed him to rush to the Wilson home, then back to the Brackin Drug Store to get a sedative drug for Bama Wilson, which she testified she‘d been offered and refused. J

Jesse denied ever meeting Mattie Lee Boeck, saying he'd seen her for the first time the day she testified in court. He admitted he'd been in the house she lived in at different points "to pick up or call on" girls to take them to "Marcamp Tavern or Old Quaker or other places.“ Just never Mattie Lee.

Specifically, Jesse denied Marjorie King's testimony about the meeting at his house in 1943 between himself, Sheriff H. Isle Enzor, Former Sheriff Johnnie P. Steele and Constable Joe Adams.

He did, however, admit to going to the Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee in 1943.

"They just said I was too full of whiskey," Jesse said. "And that was it. I stayed there about three weeks."

On cross-examination, Caro established Dr. Hart wasn‘t really a doctor at all, and was eventually sent to the penitentiary for falsifying a medical license and operating out of The Enzor Brothers Hospital.

What finally got Jesse off the stand was a series of rapid-fire questions from Caro about bootlegging and Lester Wilson's role in shutting down his bootlegging operation. Fleet instructed Jesse not to answer.

Rebuttal witnesses picked apart much of the defense for the Caysons.

Two women testified they'd worked at the shirt factory with Mattie Lee Boeck in 1940 and seen her with both Caysons on multiple occasions.

C.T. Scarbrough testified she'd lived in the other end of the house from Mattie Lee and Lucille Wilkinson in 1940 with her husband. She said she'd seen Doyle come to the house to pick up Mattie Lee "at least 10 times" and that on a few occasions, she'd had drinks with both Caysons and Mattie Lee.

Cleveland Sellars testified he was 17 years old and living in an apartment in downtown Crestview in 1940. At that time, he was also selling half-pints of whiskey. He testified he knew, Jesse, Doyle and Mattie Lee, had seen them all together on multiple occasions and delivered half-pints to them at the Sun Ray multiple times.

Sellars also said on March 15, 1940, he'd been home sick with mumps and that around 9 p.m., Jesse had shown up and purchased a half-pint of whiskey.

Bury "Buster" Jackson had been in a Tuberculosis ward of a Tampa clinic for three years when he received the summons to testify in the trial. His doctor had told him his disease would ultimately be fatal, and that it might be sped up if he traveled to Crestview for the trial. Jackson came anyway.

He testified that he knew Doyle, Jesse, Mattie Lee and Dorace Brown. He saw Brown with the Caysons on several occasions. He saw Doyle got beat up outside of Marcamp Tavern one night when he'd been dancing with Mattie Lee, and he watched Mattie Lee leave the bar in Jesse's car with Doyle, Jesse, and Dorace Brown. Beasley also said he'd seen Doyle at Marcamp with Charlie Powell, William Dorace Brown and Burrus Brown on multiple occasions.

The final rebuttal witness was Howard Grantham, who was 25 years old and running the Sun Ray Cafe in Crestview in 1940. Howard testified that he knew Jesse, Doyle, WD and Mattie Lee and was working the night of March 15, 1940.

Howard said he remembered the night well because of Lester's murder. He remembered Jesse was wearing a cowboy hat and people were making fun of him. He remembered the phone call asking who was driving the Wilson Taxi because he was the one who answered the phone at the Sun Ray. He says he saw Mattie Lee with Jesse and Doyle, separately, "many times" at the Sun Ray and they were always drinking together.

•••

The jury was instructed they could find each of the defendants guilty of premeditated, first-degree murder with either a recommendation for death or mercy, which was life in prison without parole, or they could find them not guilty.

Caro told the jury in his closing statement that people hadn't come forward sooner because of fear, and says it was pretty telling that the governor had acted so swiftly to take the case away from local law enforcement in 1940.

He pointed out that Curtis Davis, who'd been a key eyewitness for the state, had actually told his parents about what he'd seen and been told to keep his mouth shut. Caro also said that the state's witnesses had come from all over the country — Tampa, San Antonio, Mobile, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Rocky Mount, North Carolina — unknown to each other, and their stories all seemed to line up.

Campbell was deft in his closing, pointing out the confusion between William Dorace Brown and Burrus Brown created reasonable doubt, and that in order to acquit his client, you needed to believe Dorce Brown‘s wife, his brother, Mrs. Lindsey and her daughter.

Beasley's closing started off by going to bat for the sheriffs who had their name come up in the trial — H. Isle Enzor and Johnnie P. Steele — saying they were "the best people he ever knew." He then ripped into Mattie Lee Boeck's testimony - calling her "that red-headed woman with no morals." Then, he ripped into Marjorie King's testimony, asking the jury if they could believe a "dope fiend."

Over 60 years later, Judge Fleet still called William A. Hallowes closing testimony "beautiful" and "perfect" — something that's been repeated over and over through the years.

Hallowes carried a stool over to the jury box and sat down on it before he began speaking.

Here‘s the final part of his closing statement, and the part that’s been quoted the most over the years:

"As I sat in this courtroom last week and listened to Mrs. Wilson’s testimony I thought to myself ... how is it that the swift vengeance of heaven can slumber long enough to permit such a dastardly and awful deed? I have always been told that delays in criminal prosecution helped the accused and put the state at a disadvantage. Why the delay? Enough arguments have already been presented to you that I’m sure you know the delay. I heard just enough from the witness stand in this case. You mean to tell me that a prominent citizen Okaloosa County is shot down and it takes hours for the sheriff to come to the scene of the homicide And did he attempt to explain or defend the fact that he did nothing because a member of the family told him not to come in the house? That this justified his position? How did Sheriff Steele know that one of the Wilsons did not kill their father? You mean you can have a killing and the Sheriff is two hours late getting there and someone can “Sheriff don’t come in” and he turns around and leaves? And then when Mrs. Wilson said that to this day she had never been interrogated or questioned by the sheriff of this county at the time of her husband’s death. Is it any wonder that this case is 18 years being brought to trial?"

The case was sent to the jury with instructions for deliberations at 6:45 p.m. At 12:40 a.m., the returned with no verdict and Fleet ordered them back the next day at 10 a.m.

Court reconvened at 10:14 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23, and came back with a verdict at 3:09 p.m.

Jury foreman Robert Billingsley read the verdicts.

Not guilty for William Dorace Brown and guilty for Doyle Cayson and Jesse Cayson, with a recommendation for mercy.

PART 6: CORAM NOBIS