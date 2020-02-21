If you’ve driven down Calhoun Avenue in the last couple of weeks, you may have noticed a little excavation going on near the Destin Marina sign on the west side of the street.

The trailers that lined the roadway going down to the marina, some for more than four decades, are going away.

“In the past two weeks we started officially tearing them down,” said Chris White, owner of the marina and the trailer park.

“We closed the trailer park at the first of the year,” he said, noting some of the people who lived there have relocated to Fort Walton Beach and other areas.

“Everybody was out after the first of the year,” he said of the park that consists of 13 lots.

As of right now there are no plans for the land “for the foreseeable future,” White said.

“It’s not for sale or anything like that,” he said. “We’ll just probably use it for boat trailer parking for the marina here.”

White said the only reason they were tearing down and clearing out the trailers is they were “beyond repair.”

“They had been fixed so many times ... they were all old. They were too old to even move,” he added, noting the axle was ceased up on a lot of them as well as the frame being too rusted to even try to haul them out.

The marina, including the trailer park that lined the street leading down to the marina, is on about an acre-and-a-half.

“Clearing it out is the only thing we got going right now,” White said.

“No plans for the future.”

However, White did say, “it kind of gives me anxiety driving down the driveway and just looking at how torn up the land is ... but once we get it smoothed out it will look a whole lot better.”

Although White said there are no permanent plans for the property, he is seriously looking to use it to park boat trailers on.

“It gets busy down here in the summer time on the weekends and holidays. We could definitely use the parking. That’s something that Destin is definitely short of right now,” White said.