OKALOOSA ISLAND — Plans have been approved for a 70-room motel on one of the island’s last vacant parcels south of Santa Rosa Boulevard and west of U.S. Highway 98.

Project officials for "The Maxwell," a five-story motel, will be issued a development order from Okaloosa County next week, county Growth Management Director Elliot Kampert said Thursday. The order will remain in effect for one year.

The County Commission unanimously approved the project’s site development plans on Tuesday.

The project site is a half-mile east of the Air Force gate on the west end of Santa Rosa Boulevard. Sundial Court runs along the west, south and east sides of the almost 1-acre motel property.

The Islander Beach Resort & Condominiums and a county-owned public beach access stand just west of the motel site while the Emerald Isle condos and another county-owned public beach access stand to the east. The Emerald Towers West condos stand between the Maxwell parcel and the beach.

Beachmark Inn Inc. of Okaloosa Island is the applicant for the motel project. The company’s registered agent is local attorney Vince Bruner, according to the Florida Division of Corporations.

Last month, the Okaloosa Island Leaseholders Association’s Architectural Review Committee determined the planned motel complies with the island’s protective covenants and restrictions.

In addition, the project is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and land development code, according to Kampert.

The island is within commission District 2, represented by Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel. She made the motion at Tuesday’s meeting to approve the plans for the motel, "which we look forward to on Okaloosa Island."

Noting the Maxwell site is off the beachfront, District 3 Commissioner Nathan Boyles asked how the motel’s guests would access the beach. District 3 includes Baker, Holt and a part of Crestview.

Kampert replied to Boyles’ question by noting the public beach accesses near the motel property.

The motel guests "will compete with folks in my district" for a slice of sand, said Boyles, who added that he doesn’t oppose the project.

To find out whether more beach vendor regulations are needed, county staff plans to gather information this summer on businesses that set up chairs and/or umbrellas on the public beaches of Okaloosa Island.